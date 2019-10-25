Kelly Clarkson Claims She’s Often Mistaken for Carrie Underwood, and Her Reaction Is Priceless

Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood are both incredibly talented singers who have won American Idol and now have thriving careers, and according to Clarkson, that’s enough for some fans to mistake the two women for one another.

“That happens to me all the time!” she told guests Gabriel Iglesias and D’Arcy Carden on a recent episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show. “Seriously, I have been asked all the time or they’ll be like, ‘Oh my gosh, I love your song ‘So Small.’ And I’m like, ‘I don’t even know what that is.’ And then, I’ll find out it’s Carrie Underwood!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’m like, ‘Thank you!’” she added. “‘Cause I’m, like, legit 100 pounds heavier than Carrie Underwood.”

“You look amazing,” Carden told the host, who responded, “Yeah, I’m just saying. It’s real different, though.”

Clarkson recently paid homage to Underwood when she covered the Oklahoma native’s smash hit “Before He Cheats” on her talk show, as she always starts her show with a cover performance.

“Saaaaaaaaang, gurl!” Underwood tweeted along with a video of the performance.

Last year, the two women came together to support each other after a tweet asked fans to choose which of the two Idol winners they preferred.

“I think we’re both winning in life and pretty blessed! Singers, mamas, CEO’s….#AmbitiousBlondes go ahead [Carrie Underwood],” Clarkson wrote.

“Whatever, girl, I voted for you!” Underwood joked in response. “But seriously, I do wish more publications would just celebrate women’s success without pitting them against each other…Just my thoughts…anyway…Love ya’! Hope you’re well!”

In June 2018, the two stars appeared on the red carpet at the Radio Disney Music Awards, with Clarkson using the opportunity to shut down any feud rumors.

“Everybody always tries to pit me and Carrie against each other,” she told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “So, when I saw her I was like, ‘You know what? Let’s just end this right now and get a picture together because we are never in the same place.’ And, like, it never happens. And people always try to put it together like we’re enemies. And I’m like, ‘We don’t even know each other well enough to be enemies.’ So, anyway, I went to get a picture and then everybody lost their mind.”

The talk show host shared a similar sentiment in a tweet in April.

Someone just sent me this & I’m like why does she get the good pic & I have the worst expression I’ve ever made w/zero muscles being used in my face ha! I officially have a feud w/whoever used this pic! At least give me a good pic if y’all are gonna be lying is all I’m sayin’💁🏼‍♀️🤣 pic.twitter.com/RWFnech5MT — Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) April 19, 2019

Photo Credit: VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images