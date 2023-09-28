Kellie Pickler's Late Husband Kyle Jacobs Honored in Private Ceremony

Kellie Pickler's late husband, Kyle Jacobs, has been honored in a private ceremony, following his death earlier this year. Us Weekly reports that, on Monday, the Franklin First United Methodist Church shared footage of the private ceremony via YouTube. Hundreds of people, including Jacobs' family and friends, gathered at the memorial to pay their respects.

In a press statement, Jacobs' family said, "While this celebration was long in coming, it was necessary for us, his parents, to cope with the shock of his passing, and to work through adjusting to this life without our beloved son. Thus, Kyle's Celebration of Life was created and presented in a thoughtful and thorough way to best honor how Kyle lived his life." The statement added, "Kyle was a Lover of Life! He loved his family and his friends, and he earnestly showed love and brought joy to countless others he did not even know. Remembrances continue to come to us daily. He was known for his genuine, humble spirit and an ability to touch another person's life in a moment."

(Photo: Daniel Zuchnik)

"We would like to thank all of you who helped with the celebration, starting with the counsel, love, prayer and professionalism of our church family," the family's statement concluded. "Second, we wish to thank everyone who helped with putting this event together. The stories told, the songs sung, and the love shared were a testament to Kyle and to how he was able to draw people together in friendship, work, and fun!"

Jacobs died by suicide in February, at the age of 49. His cause of death was confirmed by an autopsy. Toxicology results determined that Jacobs did not have any drugs in his system. However, he did, have a history of "pseudoseizures, gastrointestinal bleeding, elevated liver enzymes, and chronic alcohol use." According to epilepsy.com, Pseudoseizures — or psychogenic nonepileptic seizures (PNES) — "are attacks that may look like epileptic seizures but are not epileptic and instead are caused by psychological factors."

Pickler did not break her silence on Jacobs's death until August. She issued a statement to PEOPLE, sharing gratitude for all her fans and paying tribute to her late spouse. "One of the most beautiful lessons my husband taught me was in a moment of a crisis, if you don't know what to do, 'do nothing, just be still,'" she said. "I have chosen to heed his advice."

"Thank you to my family, friends, and supporters, for the countless letters, calls, and messages that you have sent my way," the former American Idol contestant continued. "It has truly touched my soul and it's helping me get through the darkest time in my life. As many of you have told me, you are all in my prayers." She then shared that she is in the process of planning a memorial for Jacobs. "I am planning an intimate memorial for my husband, which will happen later this fall, that is what Kyle would have wanted," Pickler wrote, then singing her statement, "Love & Blessings, Kellie."

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.