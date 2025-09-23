Keke Palmer Kisses Talk Show Host Mid-Interview

Things got hot and heavy on Hot Ones with Keke Palmer and host Sean Evans. So much so that there was a kiss involved.

While appearing on the online show to promote her upcoming films, The Pickup, and Good Fortune. She was asked by Evans about his reported crush on her.

“And then there’s one more thing I’d like to say, Sean,” Palmer began, “because I saw an interview where you said, like, I was your favorite guest, you know, and all this really sweet stuff.” Palmer previously appeared on the show in both 2017 and 2021, making her third appearance record-breaking, according to the host.

“And I know we’ve just had some wings, but I thought that maybe we could just have a quick smooch to see if there’s a spark.” Evans noted, and the duo share a kiss. “When I’m dying and my life flashes before my eyes, I’ll have that snapshot,” he said following their wet one.

During a November 2023 episode of Chicken Shop Date with hostess Amelia Dimoldenberg, Evans was asked if he “ever had a crush on a guest.” He said yes, adding that it was a guest the two of them shared. After guessing Jennifer Lawrence, Jack Harlow and Rosalía, the Hot Ones personality revealed it to be Palmer. “Very charming,” he said Palmer. “Very charming woman.”

Palmer opened up to PEOPLE about Evans’ crush, telling the outlet, “I was living for it,” she said, recalling her and the host’s “good chemistry” on the 2021 episode. “Not to say that I was surprised or I wasn’t surprised,” she continued. “But when I heard it and people were sending it to me, I was like, ‘I knew the vibes were vibing.’”

Palmer has seemingly been single since ending her relationship with her son’s father, Darius Jackson. Things ended when their relationship became riddled with several domestic violence incidents. They are now focused on co-parenting.