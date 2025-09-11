Keira Knightley Cast in ‘Harry Potter’ Series as Franchise’s Most Hated Villain

Keira Knightley will lend her voice to the Harry Potter franchise’s most-loathed villain in Audible’s audiobook adaptation of J.K. Rowling’s fantasy franchise.

Knightley was one of several new cast members announced Wednesday by Audible and Rowling’s Pottermore Publishing as part of the Harry Potter: The Full Cast Audio Editions ensemble of more than 200 actors.

The Love Actually actress will voice Professor Umbridge, who first makes her appearance in the series’ fifth novel, Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix.

Other actors joining the cast include: Kit Harington as Professor Lockhart; Iwan Rheon as Professor Lupin; Ruth Wilson as Bellatrix Lestrange; Ambika Mod as Nymphadora Tonks; Leo Woodall as Bill Weasley; Simon Pegg as Arthur Weasley; James McAvoy as Mad-Eye Moody; Gemma Whelan as Professor Sprout; and Matt Berry as Sir Cadogan.

LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 03: Keira Knightley attends the official UK launch of Britannic Explorer, A Belmond Train, on July 3, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Belmond)

Previously announced cast members include: Hugh Laurie as Albus Dumbledore, Matthew Macfadyen as Lord Voldemort, Riz Ahmed as Professor Snape, Michelle Gomez as Professor McGonagall, Cush Jumbo as the narrator, Mark Addy as Hagrid, Alex Hassell as Lucius Malfoy, Daniel Mays as Dobby, and Sara and Avni Deshmukh as the Patil Twins.

Harry Potter, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger will be played by young actors Frankie Treadaway, Max Lester and Arabella Stanton, respectively, in the first three audiobooks. Stanton is also portraying Hermione in HBO’s Harry Potter series. As the characters age in the books, they will be played by different actors, with Jaxon Knopf, Rhys Mulligan and Nina Barker-Francis taking over as Harry, Ron and Hermione, respectively, in books four through seven.

The first audiobook recording of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone is set to be released on Audible on Nov. 4, with the subsequent audiobooks being released monthly thereafter.

The remaining books will be released on the following dates: Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets on Dec. 16; Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban on Jan. 13, 2026; Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire on Feb. 10, 2026; Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix on March 10, 2026; Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince on April 14, 2026; and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows on May 12, 2026.