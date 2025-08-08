‘Harry Potter’ Audiobooks Reveal Star-Studded Cast

The new Harry Potter audiobooks are getting a star-studded cast.

Deadline reports that Pottermore Publishing and Audible have unveiled the lineup for Harry Potter: The Full-Cast Audio Editions.

House star Hugh Laurie will voice Albus Dumbledore, Matthew Macfadyen from Succession is Lord Voldemort, Riz Amed from The Phonenician Scheme will voice Professor Snape, Doctor Who star Michelle Gomez is Professor McGonagall, and narrating will be The Good Fight’s Cush Jumbo.

As for everyone’s favorite magical trio, for the first three audiobooks, Matilda the Musical star Frankie Treadway will voice Harry Potter, Max Lester from the newly-released The Fantastic Four: First Steps will play Ron Weasley, while Starlight Express’ Arabella Stanton is Hermione Granger. From audiobook four onward, Jaxon Knopf from Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Rhys Mulligan from Matilda the Musical, and Wolf King’s Nina Barker-Francis will assume the roles of Harry, Ron, and Hermione, respectively.

The ensemble cast will consist of over 200 performers, with additional cast members being announced this fall. Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone is set to release on Nov. 4 on Audible, followed by Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets on Dec. 16, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban on Jan. 13, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire on Feb. 10, Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix on March 10, Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince on April 14, and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hollows on May 12.

“Magic is coming alive as these brilliant actors lift iconic characters off the page and into our ears,” Rachel Ghiazza, Chief Content Officer at Audible, said. “Hearing these spellbinding performances in our state-of-the-art studios has been nothing short of extraordinary. We’re overjoyed to share that fans of all ages can now mark their fall calendars for a truly breathtaking experience with Audible and Pottermore Publishing – one that promises to reignite the magic for longtime fans and captivate a whole new generation of listeners.”

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with Audible to reimagine the Harry Potter stories through this groundbreaking full-cast audio experience,” added Neil Blair, Chairman of Pottermore Publishing. “J.K. Rowling’s rich, immersive world is perfectly suited to this next evolution in audiobook storytelling. We can’t wait for a new generation of children around the world to discover the stories in this exciting new way.”