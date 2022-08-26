Keanu Reeves Wins the Internet After Surprising Couple on Their Wedding Day

Keanu Reeves is known for his iconic roles in movies like Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure, Speed, The Matrix, and John Wick – but also for just being a really, really nice guy. There are numerous tales of the actor's kindness and virtue to friends and fans alike.

The latest narrative of the Keanu Reeves legend takes place in Northamptonshire, England, where a couple encountered an unexpected guest on their wedding day. James and Nikki Roadnight had exchanged vows at Fawsley Hall last weekend when the groom learned Reeves was a guest at the hotel.

"My husband saw him in the bar area and told him he'd just got married and invited Keanu to come over to say hello and have a drink with us if he wanted to," Nikki told Newsweek. "He was very friendly and said he would later on. We didn't know if he would or not, but it was cool that my husband had spoken to him!"

After an hour, a hotel employee approached the bride to tell her a "very special guest" was outside and wanted to speak with her. Upon arrival, she was greeted by the Hollywood star. "It was all very exciting, and I went to say hi and introduce myself, and I offered him a drink but he declined that and said he'd just had a long flight so wouldn't stay long, but he was so kind and friendly and congratulated us on our wedding," Nikki said.

Reeves interacted with guests and even posed for some photographs."He was kind enough to do some pictures, and our wedding photographer was able to capture some too!" Nikki continued. "Then he took the time to speak to some of our guests and have more photos done!"

Both she and her husband, along with her guests, were left "a bit starstruck" by the encounter, but it made a great conversation piece for her wedding day. "My mum, Jo, took photos and shouted for everyone to yell 'Speed' as she took the photo," Nikki added. "We laughed about that as it's one of his older films! We are big fans. I absolutely loved The Matrix movies and really big fans of the John Wick films too! It was so cool!"

In adoration of the 57-year-old actor, rather than posting a photo of herself and the new husband, the bride made her Twitter profile picture an image of her and Reeves from the reception. Nikki stood by her decision when a friend suggested she might be overlooking James, writing, "Keanu is amazing, but shouldn't your profile pic be of you and your new husband!" The bride responded, "Mr. Roadnight won't mind just for a few days."

Nikki explained that their chance encounter with Reeves, and his friendly disposition made for an even more unforgettable wedding for her and James. "The wedding was absolutely perfect anyway and we had the most magical day," she said. "Keanu Reeves dropping by to say hello was just out of this world. Something to remember and the start of many more adventures together."