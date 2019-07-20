Keanu Reeves Surprises Fans Who Left Sign for ‘John Wick’ Star on Lawn

Keanu Reeves knows how to make his fans happy. The John Wick star shocked a family who left a sign with his name in their yard while he was on his way to the set of highly anticipated, Bill and Ted Face the Music, currently in production in Louisiana.

Writer Ed Solomon shared a Twitter image Thursday of the actor admiring next to the sign the family made. The actor took the time to sign a note on the sign and spend some time with the fans. The Matrix actor gave the sign, which referenced Reeves; famous “You’re Breathtaking” quote from an E3 video game conference, a makeover.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Stacey, you’re breathtaking,” he wrote along with his signature, as Us Weekly first reported.

So yesterday this sign was out on a lawn on the way to set. Keanu jumped out of the car and did this. pic.twitter.com/OI1bQJ1nfy — Ed Solomon (@ed_solomon) July 18, 2019

The fan later took to Twitter to reveal how the hangout with Reeves went.

“Wow! Yesterday was a dream come true!,” the fan wrote. “We knew [Keanu] was filming up the street so my son said we need to make a sign that says ‘You’re breathtaking’ So we did!”

The fan added that while the sign for the attention of many onlookers, she was shocked when she realized one of the vehicles coming to her yard was the actor himself.

“A few cars stopped but then a car stopped and there he was!!” she wrote. “He actually stopped! Oh my heavens!”

Reeves has had an eventful 2019 with the release of John Wick: Chapter 3, as well as his standout cameo appearance on Netflix hit series, Always Be My Maybe.

Fans of the actor are anxiously awaiting for the release of the Bill and Ted sequel, where he will be reprising his role as Theodore Logan, also known as Ted, and reuniting with Alex Winter as Bill S. Preston.

According to the official synopsis, Bill and Ted Face the Music will find the two “heroes” as suburban dads, dreaming of the rock n’ roll destiny they left unfulfilled. Together, Bill and Ted will try to pen one perfect song, leading them on yet another journey into the unknown.

The movie is set to introduce Bill and Ted’s daughters, Billie and Thea, presumably introducing a new generation. The new characters will be played by Bridgette Lundy-Paine and Samara Weaving. Other new characters will be played by Erinn Hayes and Anthony Carrigan.

Bill and Ted Face the Music is due in theaters on Aug. 21, 2020.