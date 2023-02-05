Keanu Reeves Granted Restraining Order From Alleged Stalker Claiming to Be His Relative

Keanu Reeves was granted a restraining order this week against a man who has allegedly been stalking the actor for some time. According to a report by The Los Angeles Times, the L.A. County Superior Court granted Reeves a restraining order against Brian Keith Dixon on Tuesday. This comes after Dixon trespassed on Reeves' property at least six times between November and January.

Dixon, 38, has reportedly trespassed on Reeves' property multiple times and attempted to break into his house as well. In one instance, Dixon fell asleep in Reeves' backyard after he was unable to get into the house. The following day Dixon returned and left behind a backpack containing a DNA testing kit, photographs, and a note addressed to Reeves. Dixon apparently hoped to use the testing kit to prove that he and Reeves are somehow related. Some of Dixon's visits were caught on surveillance cameras.

All of this was explained in Reeves' application for a temporary restraining order against Dixon. The actor was reportedly advised to seek this order by the Los Angeles Police Department, who have a criminal investigation into Dixon's activity open. Reeves' attorney Mathew Rosengart filed the application, writing that Dixon has a delusional obsession with Reeves.

Rosengart also noted Dixon's criminal history in the state of Rhode Island, where he has reportedly been charged with possession of burglary tools, vandalism and disorderly conduct. Considered alongside Dixon's attempts to get into Reeves' home, Rosengart thought these details posed a serious threat.

The court granted Reeves' application for a restraining order on Wednesday, mandating that Dixon stay at least 100 feet away from Reeves and his partner. It is not clear whether Dixon was served with this court order. Reporters for the Times found could not determine a permanent address for Dixon, speculating that he may not have one at this time.

Reeves is currently 58 years old and is hitting some career highs as an action movie star. He is set to star in several more John Wick movies in the years to come, along with other major projects. Reeves is currently in a relationship with artist Alexandra Grant, who was also protected in this week's restraining order. It is not clear if Dixon's notes or social media posts made any mention of Grant. Reeves will be back in theaters next month when John Wick: Chapter 4 premieres on March 24 only in theaters.