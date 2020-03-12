Keanu Reeves’ Girlfriend Alexandra Grant Speaks out About the Reaction to Their Relationship in Rare Interview

Alexandra Grant has given a rare interview about her relationship with Keanu Reeves. While the couple were first seen out together in November of 2019, it was later revealed that the two had “been dating for years,” they’re just good at keeping their private lives private. Now, speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Grant opened up about Reeves, as well as the idea of “trying to fit in” with the Hollywood crowd.

“If I wanted to look like Kim Kardashian, I would have to have surgery removing about a foot off my legs,” Grant said, before addressing that now-famous photo seen ’round the world, which showed the couple holding hands and alerted the internet to their relationship.

“I think every single person I knew called me in the first week of November, and that’s fascinating,” she recalls. “But the question I’ve been asking in all of this is: ‘What is the opportunity for good?’”

The two also collaborated on a book, Ode to Happiness, which featured Grant’s artwork accompanied by Reeves’ text.

“The book was made as a surprise, by me, for Keanu, as a private gift,” Grant explained. “All our friends sitting in the room got the giggles when I gave it to him — they said, ‘Please publish it!’ So that’s how we got into publishing.”

When asked about whether she’d be walking down the aisle with the John Wick star, Grant was decidedly non-direct with her answer.

“Love at every level is deeply important to my identity,” Grant began. “How’s that for dodging the question? I do not believe that isolation is the way. There is a period of isolation that I do as a painter, but I deeply value the experience of being in relationships.”

As far as “fitting in,” Grant made it clear she prefers her own path, which includes keeping the gray hair that led some to mistake her for Helen Mirren.

“I am a huge believer in choice — whatever anyone wants to do to feel confident. We should all have more options as to what beauty is. There are billions of us.”

Reeves, meanwhile, has been busy working on the fourth installments of both John Wick and The Matrix. The latter fill follow-up The Matrix Revolutions, which came out in 2003. Last month, some passers-by in San Francisco even got a look at some stunt-heavy action sequences being filmed, which may have revealed one of the sequel’s brand-new heroines.