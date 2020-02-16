'The Matrix 4' Stunt Test Footage Shows Daring Building Leap With New Heroine

New footage from the set of The Matrix 4 shows some serious stunt work already underway. Fans in San Francisco witnessed a stunt team diving off of a building with no fear, only to be caught by an elaborate set of cables when the shot was finished. The scene may include a new heroine in the movie.

The Matrix 4 is currently filming in San Francisco, California. The long-awaited sequel finds Keanu Reeves playing Neo and Carrie-Anne Moss playing Trinity again, along with a few other returning stars. It also promises new characters on the way, and fans may have seen one flying through the air already.

The viral video taken by fans shows two figures in black costumes jumping head first off of a building. After a few moments of apparent free-fall, they were caught by the cables attached to their backs and hoisted back up to the starting position.

Presumably, the cables will be erased in post-production and the jump will be extended with CGI, but even on its own the stunt was impressive. It is hard to tell who the actors are from a distance, but many fans assumed it was the stunt doubles for Reeves and Moss. However, this would mean that Trinity has picked up some new powers within the Matrix, previously only available to Neo.

Others have suggested that the scene could be showing Jessica Henwick, who is confirmed for an unnamed role in the movie. Some expect Henwick to Neo to pass the mantle of The One Henwick's character or another newcomer in the movie, breathing new life into the franchise.

Henwick is too young to have been in any previous Matrix movies, but she has an impressive resumé in the action, sci-fi and fantasy genres. She played Colleen Wing in Marvel's Iron Fist, and the other Defenders shows on Netflix. She also played Nymeria Sand in Game of Thrones, where many fans thought her role was severely under-utilized.

Henwick joins Jonathan Groff of Frozen, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II of Aquaman and Neil Patrick Harris — all newcomers to the Matrix franchise. None of their roles have been named yet, but they will fold in with fan-favorite returning cast members like Reeves, Moss and Jada Pinkett Smith.

This weekend, a report by TMZ confirmed that Reeves and Moss at least are currently in San Francisco on the set of The Matrix 4. They are working with director Lana Wachowski, who is overseeing this revival without the help of her sister and usual collaborator Lilly Wachowski.



The Matrix 4 is currently slated for release on May 21, 2021.