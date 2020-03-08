Katy Perry Suffers Injury Just Days After Pregnancy Announcement, Gets Candid About Struggles

Just days after announcing she was expecting her first child with soon-to-be husband, Orlando Bloom, pop star and American Idol judge, Katy Perry is getting candid about her pregnancy struggles, admitting she’s “been better” amid a wrist injury suffered during her trip down under.

While in Melbourne, Australia over the weekend for a performance at the ICC T20 Women’s World Cup cricket finale on Sunday, Perry talked to fans and posed for pictures per Us Weekly, sharing how she had been “so jet-lagged” before revealing she had also injured her wrist shortly before the flight.

“I sprained myself,” the “California Girls” singer explained. “I don’t know … my body is changing!”

Sunday’s event in Australia was the first time the Grammy nominee has performed live since she first announced her pregnancy. It was a milestone Perry looked forward to, with the 35-year-old divulging how it was “going to be interesting… with all the variables.”

On March 5, Perry revealed the news that she and Bloom were expecting their first child together with the emotional ballad, “Never Worn White.” Alongside the reveal, she shared with fans in an Instagram Live stream that she was six months pregnant as well.

Bloom, who is already father to 9-year-old son Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr, has been open about wanting to build a family with Perry since their engagement last February.

“I really want to enjoy family and friends, my beautiful son, and have more kids,” Bloom said at the time. “I want to make sure when I embark on that, it’s with my heart full and very clear about the reality of what that means, as opposed to some romantic idea of what it means to be in a relationship.

Perry and Bloom first stepped out as a couple in 2016 and became on-and-off over the years. The pair were set to tie a knot in a ceremony in Japan this summer, however, in light of the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, sources close to the two are revealing their wedding plans are temporarily on hold.

“It was all set for Japan with 150 guests,” an insider told PEOPLE. “Katy was actually really excited about walking down the aisle pregnant.”

Photo credit: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images