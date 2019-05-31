Katy Perry Gets Matching Broken Heart Tattoos With Fans Celebrating New Single ‘Never Really Over’

Katy Perry’s connection with her fans is “Never Really Over.”

The pop music superstar celebrated the release of her new single, “Never Really Over,” this week and even got a matching tattoo with a few select, lucky fans.

On Wednesday, Perry hosted a YouTube Fan Experience at the YouTube Space in Los Angeles, where she played the new song and accompanying music video, both of which were released at midnight ET on Friday.

Following a Q&A moderated by choreographer Kyle Hanagami, Page Six reports that several fans got matching broken heart tattoos with the American Idol judge.

They each got one half of a broken heart inked on the outside of their hands; Perry’s had the word “miss” written in script on the side while her fans’ had the word “you.”

The tattoos were reportedly done by Shamrock Social Club tattoo artists, with Perry’s being done by East Ya.

.@katyperry thank u for being the most adorable&lovely person of the world.I love you so much, is a honor to have my first tattoo ever with you. MATCHING TATTOOS FOR LIFE,&our connection is #NeverReallyOver pic.twitter.com/QdwkdwOq3U — matheus (@mxthrodrigues) May 30, 2019

One fan took to Twitter to gush over Perry and their shared ink. “@katyperry thank u for being the most adorable & lovely person of the world.I love you so much, is a honor to have my first tattoo ever with you. MATCHING TATTOOS FOR LIFE,& our connection is #NeverReallyOver,” the fan wrote, sharing a photo of himself and Perry showing off their tattoos together.

Perry also shared several photos from the night, captioning an Instagram gallery of tattoo photos: “My love for KatyCats is #NeverReallyOver.”

The broken heart is part of the design for the new single, as is a yin and a yang symbol with a sun. In the sun-kissed music video, Perry basks in self-love, light and a long blonde wig for her first new solo release in nearly two years.

The new single “explores the nature of relationships,” according to a Capitol Music press release.

“All of our relationships — from first love, through failed love, to great love — all become a part of you,” Perry said in a statement, “so that none are ever really over, and once you accept both the dark and the light, you may find that the darkness brought you to the light.”

“Never Really Over,” which she co-wrote with Zedd, Dan Haywood, Leah Haywood, Norwegian singer Dagny, Gino Barletta, Michelle Buzz, Jason Gill and Hayley Warner, marks Perry’s first pop single since her Witness album cycle ended with the release of “Hey Hey Hey” in 2018.

Over the past year, the 34-year-old released a promotional holiday song titled “Cozy Little Christmas,” a Zedd collaboration called “365” and a Daddy Yankee remix of his Latin-pop banger “Con Calma,” which also featured Snow.

