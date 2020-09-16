Katy Perry Gets Restraining Order Against Stalker Who Broke Onto Her Property While Daughter Daisy Was Home

✖

Katy Perry has taken legal action against a man she claims is stalking her and threatening the safety of not just her, but fiancé Orlando Bloom and other close friends. The "Smile" singer, who just welcomed daughter Daisy Dove last month, obtained a restraining order against 38-year-old William Terry after his frightening social media behavior culminated with him jumping the fence at her Beverly Hills home last week, according to legal documents obtained by TMZ.

Perry said in the documents that Terry jumped the fence while she was home with her newborn daughter and refused to leave when confronted by security, who then placed him under citizen's arrest until police arrived to arrest him for trespassing. Perry was fearful, however, that Terry would return after he was released from behind bars, as he allegedly tried to enter her property in early August by claiming he was invited.

Terry's alarming social media behavior was also submitted to the court, which include tweets dating back to December 2019 tagged "#activeshooter," threats to "snap Orlando Bloom's neck" and wishing Orlando's 9-year-old son Flynn and ex-wife, Miranda Kerr, "catch covid and die." There were also many sexually explicit comments made about Perry. Terry is believed to be homeless, but attempts have been made to serve him with the temporary restraining order, which a judge has granted for Perry, Bloom, their newborn daughter and Bloom's son. Terry must stay 100 yards away from all of them until a hearing next month.

Perry and Bloom announced the birth of their first child together last month, coordinating their announcement with UNICEF to raise awareness for maternal and infant health worldwide. "We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter," the new parents said at the time. "But we know we're the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes."

"In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB’s arrival," they concluded. "By supporting them, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your [heart] can bloom with generosity."