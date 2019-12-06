Katy Perry’s Chic Candy Cane Catsuit Has Fans Excited for the Holidays

Christmas has taken over Katy Perry‘s Instagram account as the American Idol judge counts down to the holiday. In her latest Instgram post, the “I Kissed a Girl” singer posed with a giant candy cane, donning a red and white stripped catsuit to go with it. She also pointed her millions of fans to a new video for “Cozy Little Christmas,” her 2018 Christmas single.

“YES you Candy Cane click the link in bio,” she wrote, directing fans to the video link in her bio.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In just one hour, the post attracted more than 100,000 likes from fans and hundreds of comments.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Dec 5, 2019 at 12:17pm PST

“You’re so obsessed with candy canes,” one person noted.

“Amazing look,” another wrote.

“QUEEN,” one big fan wrote.

Back on Sunday, Perry launched her own Christmas advent calendar, which she dubbed “25 Days of Cozy.” Since then, she has shared several Christmas photos, and released the “Cozy Little Christmas” video on Monday.

Although the song just now received a video, it was released during the 2018 holiday season, originally as an Amazon Music exclusive. The track was written by Perry, producer Greg Wells and singer-songwriter Ferras Alqaisi.

Last year, Perry told Entertainment Tonight the song was inspired by a visit to Copenhagen during the Christmas season the year before.

“It was actually inspired by our last Christmas together with my family, which was last year in Copenhagen. The Danish really know how to do Christmas!” Perry said at the time. “They have so many different traditions — they have special chocolates they buy, they have a Christmas beer, they light real candles on the Christmas tree, you hold hands and you dance around and I was like, ‘Man, I want that.’”

“It’s something you can’t buy… It’s just a feeling,” Perry added.

This Christmas marks Perry’s first with actor Orlando Bloom since the two got engaged. There were rumors that Perry and Bloom wanted to get married before the end of the year, but a source told Us Weekly earlier this week the two were postponing.

“They changed the timing due to the location they want,” the insider said, later telling fans the two are still “beyond in love.”

“They’re going to have one local wedding party, and the other will be a destination wedding party,” the source said. “Katy wants to have her first kid soon after they get married.”

Photo credit: ABC