Katt Williams Performance Targeted With Bomb Threat

Comedian Katt Williams had to stop his show at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium late Saturday night due to a bomb threat. Williams only had 10 minutes left in his set when he ended his performance early. The Emmy-winner did not tell the crowd to avoid a panic.

“On the evening of March 12, comedian Katt Williams had to abruptly end his show at the Municipal Auditorium in Nashville 10 minutes before the end of his set due to a bomb threat,” reads a statement on the venue’s website. “Williams made the decision not to notify attendees of the bomb scare to avoid panic and possible injury.”

https://twitter.com/MadinaRobinson/status/1502878350297243652?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department cleared the venue without incident, the venue said. Officers did not say how the threat was made, reports WKRN. The Municipal Auditorium released no further details while officials continue their investigation.

Williams has not commented on the situation. One member of the audience wrote on Twitter that the Atlanta star stopped the show in the middle of a joke. “Just left Katt Williams show in Nashville security escorted him off stage mid joke then lights came on and everyone was told to leave,” the fan wrote. “Some say bomb threat some say gun all I [know] I got me and mine out that MF.”

“Katt Williams literally just dropped his mic walked off stage, the lights came on and they told us to go home #nashville tf?!” another Twitter user wrote. Another person at the show claimed Shaquille O’Neal was there. “Came to see Katt Williams and f—ing Shaq just pulled up and walked [right] past me. He tall AF in person,” they wrote. The same person wrote they left when they saw O’Neal being evacuated.

Williams is in the middle of his World War III tour. His next show is scheduled for Friday in Oklahoma City. He has dates scheduled through May 7, with the first leg of the tour ending in Youngstown, Ohio. Williams, 50, is an Emmy winner thanks to his performance in Donald Glover’s FX show Atlanta. He was recently seen on the big screen in The House Next Door: Meet the Blacks 2 and made a guest appearance on TBS’ The Last O.G. with Tracy Morgan.