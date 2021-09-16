Katt Williams Wants Kevin Hart to Comedy Verzuz Battle: ‘It’s Almost Cheating for Me’

If Swizz Beatz and Timbaland ever do decide to expand the Verzuz franchise into the comedy arena, Katt Williams says he’s looking to take on comedian Kevin Hart in the metaphorical ring. In a conversation with Baltimore radio host Perisa Nicole, Williams shared that if one were to take place, he wouldn’t mind facing off against the Night School star –– but he doesn’t consider Hart to be much competition since he claims he’s in the same comedic circle as the great Richard Pryor.

“It’s almost cheating for me. I have over 10 specials,” Williams said. “I don’t have to pick but two jokes from each special and I’ve already deaded anyone whose last name isn’t Pryor anyway.” The Friday after Next alum shares he’s no rookie to comedian battles either.

He and Hart have had several exchanges throughout recent years on a number of issues. Katt challenged the Upside actor to a face-off competition in 2016. “On that stage, we can put whatever you want: a full-court basketball court, a boxing ring, two microphones for a rap cypher, or you can get your ass dusted in comedy on that stage,” Williams said in a video. “And since you not a puppet, don’t bring no white people with you then.”

Hart dismissed Williams’ video, much like he does most of the other comedian’s challenges. Though, Hart couldn’t walk away after Williams threw some shots at his friend and colleague, Tiffany Haddish, saying that she hadn’t done enough work yet to rank herself among other great female comedians.

“My frustration with Katt Williams comes from, you keep pointing at Hollywood. ‘Hollywood this, the White man this and this,’ when are you going to take responsibility for your actions? You had the shot! You were the guy! You were set up to be the star,” Hart said at the time in his appearance on The Breakfast Club, calling out Williams for his past run-ins with the law. “You didn’t show up to work. You fucked off promo shoots. You f––ed off your promo trips that they set up for you. You became a risk to the studios, which is why the studios stopped f–––ing with you.”

He added: “So when you say Tiffany Haddish doesn’t deserve or isn’t really a comedian and these other women have worked hard, which they have. Katt Williams, have you ever used your platform to f––ing bring the people under you up? You haven’t! So because you haven’t, don’t shit on those that are!” Katt later apologized for his comments against Tiffany Haddish, but that didn’t stop him from coming at Kevin again. He challenged him to another competition, but Hart, again, didn’t respond.