Katie Holmes Spotted for First Time Since Split From Jamie Foxx

Katie Holmes isn’t letting the current news cycle keep her and daughter Suri from going about their daily routine. Amid reports that she split with boyfriend Jamie Foxx “months ago,” Holmes, 40, stepped out in New York City with Suri Cruise, 13, and their two small chihuahuas.

Katie Holmes smiles as she steps out for the first time since Jamie Foxx split news https://t.co/5za1hZmSqC — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) August 20, 2019

In the photos published by the Daily Mail, Holmes kept it casual in jeans, a gray T-shirt, white sneakers, tortoiseshell sunglasses and a top knot. Suri walked beside her mom in a long pink skirt and sleeveless floral top. The Dawson’s Creek star appeared content during the mother-daughter walk.

Sources told Us Weekly that Holmes was the one to break things off with Foxx, 51, whom she had been dating for six years. Breakup speculation sparked earlier this month when Foxx was seen out with two different women in the Los Angeles area. The Robin Hood actor was seen with a mystery blonde at Delilah and Highlight Room on Thursday; two days later, he held hands with singer Sela Vave outside Bootsy Bellows nightclub in West Hollywood.

The New York Post‘s Page Six reports that Holmes, 40, was recently overheard telling friends about the breakup at La Esquina restaurant in New York. “What Jamie does is his business — we haven’t been together for months,” she reportedly told a friend.

In 2015, reports surfaced that the two had secretly been dating for two years. Despite the nature of their longterm relationship, the two reportedly never had plans to tie the knot.

“Katie and Jamie live a very private lifestyle and intend to keep it that way,” a source told Us Weekly in April 2019. “They don’t plan on getting engaged anytime soon because they’re happy with how things are right now.”

Another source said that they didn’t want to “disrupt either of their families.” Holmes is mom to Suri with ex-husband Tom Cruise while Foxx is dad to daughters Corinne, 25, and Annalise, 10, from previous relationships.

The long-distance relationship was reportedly “hard” for Holmes, as she lives in New York and Foxx lives in Los Angeles. “Katie and Jamie’s relationship has been long-distance. He’s been living in L.A. full time, and she’s been in New York,” a source told In Touch Weekly. “It’s been this way on and off for years, and Katie’s always had a hard time with it.”

Despite being together for six years, Foxx and Holmes only recently began making appearances together; earlier this year they attended the 2019 Met Gala.

Photo credit: Nicholas Hunt / Staff / Getty