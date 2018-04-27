Katie Holmes Fans Say ‘She Looks Pregnant’ in Date Night Photo With Jamie Foxx

Katie Holmes is sparking pregnancy rumors with a new photo surfacing on social media.

Holmes and boyfriend Jamie Foxx have made it a habit of not giving away too many details on their relationship since they first started dating in 2015, but the latest rumor based on a recent paparazzi photo, could be too huge to keep a secret.

According to PEOPLE, Holmes and Foxx were spotted leaving a New York City restaurant during a presumed date night on Tuesday. One paparazzo by the name of HollywoodTattleTale snapped photos of both stars as they left separately.

While the Instagram account didn’t address it in her caption, fans in the comment section began to theorize that Holmes appeared to have the early signs of a baby bump, and that she was attempting to hide it with her purple and white robe.

“She looks pregnant,” one viewer wrote in the comments on Facebook, which racked up over 90 likes and multiple responses reading “agree.”

The posts continued.

“She looks preggo,” one wrote.

“Wait, is she pregnant? Sure looks it!” another added.

CafeMom.com rounded up a boatload of fan comments speculating that the 39-year-old mother could have another child on the way.

Holmes swore in previous interviews that she and Foxx were just friends, though the two were spotted as a couple as recently as September.

According to a report from Radar Online, the secrecy could be explained by a clause in the divorce agreement between Holmes and her ex-husband Tom Cruise, which reportedly did not allow her to date anyone else publicly for five years after their split in 2012.

“Katie signed a clause in her quickie divorce settlement that prevents her from embarrassing Tom in various ways, like talking about him or Scientology, or publicly dating another man for five years after the divorce,” the source claimed.

Along with romantic vacations, the two were again seen as Foxx’ 50th birthday party in December.

“Jamie definitely was looking and smiling at [Holmes] the majority of the night,” a separate source told reporters. “Even when on stage he would look over and point at her and then smile. She would smile back. They sat together at the table for about 30 minutes together until she left with Leo.”

However a source told Us Weekly back in January that Holmes still values being a mother over being in a relationship. Her daughter Siri Cruise just turned 12 years old back on April 18.

“She’s an amazing mom. She’ll choose her family over him any day,” the source told Us Weekly, before adding, “When they’re together it works. When they’re not, they’re on their own. It’s what works for them.”

Additionally, the source went on to say of Holmes, “Katie found happiness with Katie first. She’s worked her ass off since the divorce and she’s finally gotten to a place where she’s made a name for herself and can be her own person. She’s back to her old self and it’s great to watch.”