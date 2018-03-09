Katie Holmes Donates $10,000 to Broadway’s Ruthie Ann Miles After Death of 4-Year-Old Daughter

Following the death of Tony-winning actress Ruthie Ann Miles’ 4-year-old daughter, Katie Holmes has donated a large sum of money in order to help the grieving mother.

In the wake of a fatal Brooklyn crash that left two children dead, including 4-year-old Abigail Blumenstein, a number of celebrities are showing their support for Tony-winning actress Ruthie Ann Miles by donating to a GoFundMe set up in her name. The fundraiser, which has collected more than $400,000 despite its $5,000 goal, also includes a $10,000 donation from actress Katie Holmes, Entertainment Weekly reports.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Along with her large donation, Holmes took to social media to offer her prayers to Miles and her family, sharing a photo of Miles performing and writing “So many prayers and blessings to Ruthie Ann Miles and her family.”

Blumenstein was among two children killed when a driver ran a red light at around 12:40 p.m. on Monday, March 5, hitting and killing the 4-year-old and 1-year-old Joshua Lew. The children had been crossing the street at a crosswalk at the time of the fatal accident.

Both Joshua and Abigail were pronounced dead at the scene. Miles, who won a Tony Award for best featured actress in a musical for her role in the 2015 revival of The King and I, the 1-year-old’s mother, Lauren Lew, and another unidentified victim were taken to the hospital.

Miles, who is pregnant, is listed in stable but critical condition, according to the GoFundMe page. Her unborn child is unharmed.

“Thank you for your prayers over our families and holding us in our pain. We are extremely grateful for your kindness and generosity. Ruthie is now out of ICU and healing, by all accounts it is a miracle our second child is unharmed. Please continue to pray for the Lew and Blumenstein families as we process the unthinkable and lay our grief in the loving arms of Jesus. Joshua and Abigail are now resting in Heavenly peace and Joy,” the Blumenstein family said in a statement.