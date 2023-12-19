Katie Couric Shares Photo of 'Annoying' Eczema Flareup on Both Her Eyelids

Katie Couric is getting real about what living with eczema looks like. The 66-year-old famed journalist shared an Instagram photo of her bare face, showing an eczema flare-up. on top of both of her eyelids. "Calling all sensitive skin sufferers! 🙋‍♀️ I've had eczema ever since I was a little girl, and as I've gotten older, it's started to flare up again," she captioned the picture in part. "I also deal with allergic contact dermatitis — safe to say, I have to be careful about what I put on my face." The former Today Show anchor added that her "search for treatment led me to @cherylleemdisme. Her products have really helped," adding, "I asked Lee a lot of questions about what causes eczema and how to calm flare-ups. You can find all of her tips and tricks at the link in my bio. 🙌. I can't believe I let my team post this picture. Good Lord 🥴," she joked. According to the National Eczema Association, more than 31 million Americans deal with the skin condition. It is described as "a group of inflammatory skin conditions that cause itchiness, dry skin, rashes, scaly patches, blisters, and skin infections." There are seven different types of eczema.

She joked that her flare-up "cleared" in time for her "date with George [Clooney]" — She shared a separate Instagram photo with Clooney, 62, after, noting, captioning it with a smile, "I can't think of a caption so I will let you all handle. Have at it." The two appeared to be out at a bar.

Couric has always been open about her health. In an interview, she shared with PEOPLE in October for Breast Cancer Awareness Month what life is like as a breast cancer survivor. "I'm a living, walking example of the importance of early detection and getting screened," she said.