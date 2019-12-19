Kathy Griffin Responds to President Donald Trump’s Impeachment

Kathy Griffin became one of many people to respond to Donald Trump‘s impeachment on Dec. 18, sharing her thoughts in a number of tweets, the first of which addressed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Pelosi had made it clear during Wednesday’s proceedings that she did not believe the impeachment to be cause for applause by the Democrats in the House, but Griffin, who included a GIF of herself pretending to wheel up her middle finger, disagreed.

My beloved @SpeakerPelosi, please allow me to politely disagree with you on one point. Yes, The impeachment process should be a solemn and serious constitutional act, but for some of us it’s… #MerryImpeachmas pic.twitter.com/LzMuBBPGMy — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) December 18, 2019

She later tweeted a photo of Pelosi, writing, “I’m with her. #TrumpImpeachment.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Somebody let me know if the repubs invoke my name again,” an additional message read. “I think the last time was a whole week ago.”

That evening, Griffin retweeted a cartoon that Jim Carrey had posted of Trump with his long red tie flowing in the breeze and his hands around Russian president Vladimir Putin’s neck.

Griffin famously caused a massive controversy in 2017 when she participated in a photo shoot in which she held a likeness of Trump’s severed head. After the photo went viral, the 59-year-old issued a apology on Twitter.

“I sincerely apologize,” she wrote at the time. “I’m a comic, I crossed the line. I move the line then I cross it. I went way too far. The image is too disturbing, I understand how it offends people. It wasn’t funny. I get it. I’ve made a lot of mistakes in my career, I will continue. I ask for your forgiveness. I went too far. I made a mistake and I was wrong.”

Griffin referenced the intense backlash she received for the photo in a stand-up special was recorded for her self-produced featurette, Kathy Griffin: A Hell of a Story, which was released in July. On Wednesday night, she shared a trailer for the special, writing that Trump “might learn something” from the film.

Hey #Trump, I know you’re super busy getting #Impeached, but I think you’ll love this multi-award winning feature film. OK, some of it is about how I prevailed over you. People really seem to like that angle. They laugh & get all inspired & stuff. You might learn something. pic.twitter.com/RBz5SE5YUW — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) December 19, 2019

Photo Credit: Getty / Ethan Miller