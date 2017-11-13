Kathy Griffin Blasts Netflix for Working With Louis C.K. Instead of Her

Kathy Griffin put Netflix on notice for choosing to work with Louis C.K. instead of her. She claimed on Twitter that Netflix told her they wouldn’t sign her because they were already working with Chelsea Handler.

On Friday, Netflix cut ties with C.K., saying it would not post a second stand-up special.

“Based on Louis CK’s behavior, we are not making his second stand up special,” the streamer wrote on Twitter.

“The allegations made by several women in the New York Times about Louis C.K.’s behavior are disturbing,” a Netflix spokesman added. “Louis’s unprofessional and inappropriate behavior with female colleagues has led us to decide not to produce a second stand-up special, as had been planned.”

The 57-year-old Griffin blasted Netflix for picking C.K. over her.

“Yeah, hi,” she tweeted. “Remember we had a meeting I pitched you at least five different shows and a stand up special and some girl name Lisa said and I quote, ‘Well we already have Chelsea.’”

Last week, five women told the New York Times about C.K.’s sexual misconduct. The Louie star said the stories of him masturbating in front of women were all true. Rumors about C.K.’s behavior have been on the web since 2012, when Gawker published a blind item about it, although it was not confirmed until the Times report.

The “Chelsea” Griffin is referring to in her tweet is Handler, who hosted her own late-night talk show for Netflix. The series was cancelled after two seasons in October, but will still work on other projects for the company.

Photo Credit: Getty / Emma McIntyre