Kathy Griffin Blasts Melania Trump in Profanity-Laced Tirade

Kathy Griffin was not a fan of Melania Trump‘s remarks discussing the government’s family separation policy, which has led to hundreds of children being separated from their parents in recent weeks.

“Mrs. Trump hates to see children separated from their families and hopes both sides of the aisle can finally come together to achieve successful immigration reform,” her communications director, Stephanie Grisham, told CNN on Sunday.

Responding to the statement, Griffin tweeted, “F— you, Melanie. You know damn well your husband can end this immediately…you feckless complicit piece of s—.”

The comedian continued to share her thoughts through retweets and comments, later writing that Trump’s husband, Donald Trump, could end the policy himself, though he has claimed that he cannot do so.

“Melanie is trying to deflect from the responsibility her husband has to stop this,” Griffin wrote. “He can end this right away…to put it on congress is total BS.”

The President has continued to insist that Congress is the only party that can put an end to the separations, something his wife seemed to agree with in her statement.

In a later response to an article discussing her tweet, Griffin held her ground, writing, “Yup. I stand by my tweet. The First Lady Melanie’s statement was disgraceful.”

As for the reason she continues to refer to FLOTUS as Melanie, Griffin responded to a fan with, “Ask your President @AmandaLeeHouse – he’s the one who spells her name that way.”

The 57-year-old was referring to a May 19 tweet by POTUS in which he misspelled his wife’s name. That tweet was deleted, with its replacement offering the same message with the correct spelling.

“Great to have our incredible First Lady back home in the White House,” the President wrote. “Melania is feeling and doing really well. Thank you for all of your prayers and best wishes!”

The tweet came after the First Lady underwent a kidney embolization procedure and returned home days later.

Griffin is a noted non-supporter of the Trump family, with the comedian famously posing with fake severed head styled to look like the President last year.

She addressed that photo in a tweet on Sunday in response to a tweet from Fox News correspondent Garrett Tenney in which he cited the image while discussing Griffin’s tweet slamming Melania.

“Was it a “head”? Or was it a mask covered in ketchup?” she wrote. “Do you actually think I used blood? Is this what you think?”

Griffin added, “And if you want to talk about personal attacks go look up the statement Melania put out about me..”

Photo Credit: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com