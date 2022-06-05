Kathy Griffin Has No Kind Words for 'Bloated' Johnny Depp After Amber Heard Trial

✖

Johnny Depp has millions of fans and even industry friends on the hate Amber Heard trial amid their defamation trial. The former coupled sued one another for defamation stemming from Heard's 2018 op-ed in The Washington Post in which she wrote about being a victim of domestic violence. Though the Aquaman star didn't name Depp in the piece, she'd previously spoken out about him allegedly abusing her throughout their relationship and brief marriage. After a little over a month of testimony, Depp won. But not everyone believes him. While appearing on the podcast Just Ask The Question with Brian Karem, comedian Kathy Griffin went in on the former Pirates of the Caribbean star.

"I love these Johnny Depp fans, stans as the kids call them, and these Johnny Depp stans that are talking about this trial and yet they refuse to show a picture of what he looks like now, which is a big, orange, fat, bloated boozebag. He looks like Donald Trump with a ponytail," she said. And so, they keep sticking up for him, being like, 'Amber is taking down Johnny. He's so gorgeous and dreamy.' I'm like OK, he talks like Kanye, when Kanye had his jaw wired," she added in reference to Kanye West breaking his jaw in three places following a near-death car crash. "He has a fake accent like when Madonna turned British. So, who are we kidding here?"

this is after she vehemently supported amber ❤️ pic.twitter.com/1ZNWI85L4J — caleb (@calebstark) June 3, 2022

When the host notes that Depp's accent can't be true to self due to the actor being from Kentucky, Griffin agreed. "He got it from his idol, Keith Richards. How could people not see through such an obvious affectation? And just the whole thing about how he had his digital warriors outside. This is a middle-aged man. This is pathetic," she added.

In the chat, Griffin also revealed her direct support for Heard, saying she 100% believes her story of alleged abuse. Griffin even mentioned old rumors about Depp. She mentioned Kate Moss (who denied any abuse at the hands of Depp), as well as Winona Ryder. Griffin believes women are afraid to bring forth allegations against Depp in fear of how Heard has been ostracized.