Kathy Griffin Blasts Ivanka Trump for Kate Spade Tweet, Says She’s ‘All Talk’

Kate Spade’s death by suicide impacted people around the world, and has given a new platform for a celebrity feud between Kathy Griffin and Ivanka Trump.

On Tuesday, the president’s daughter tweeted, “Kate Spade’s tragic passing is a painful reminder that we never truly know another’s pain or the burden they carry. If you are struggling with depression and contemplating suicide, please, please seek help,” alongside a link to a suicide hotline.

Griffin was quick to retweet the First Daughter, accusing her of being “all talk” and “feckless.”

“You’re all talk feckless, you’re all talk,” Griffin tweeted, before adding, “If someone is feckless does that mean they have no feck? So when it comes to Ivanka can I say she’s all talk and no feck?”

Griffin’s use of the word “feckless” is a reference to Samantha Bee’s controversial take-down of Trump, in which Bee referred to Trump as a “feckless c—” for posting a photo with her son, Theodore, as news broke that almost 1,500 children separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border are unaccounted for.

Griffin didn’t continue the rant for too long, however, switching her focus back to the late fashion designer with a tribute. The comic posed in an outfit designed by Spade to honor the “self-made” lifestyle mogul.

“I decided to wear head-to-toe Kate Spade to an event tonight to honor her contributions to fashion and women in business. I always admired that she was self-made and was so sad to hear the news of her passing,” she wrote. “Rest easy, Kate..and thank you for making so many women feel wonderful.”

Spade was found dead in her New York apartment on Tuesday at the age of 55. She reportedly took her own life by hanging herself with a scarf. She left behind a note at the scene that reportedly urged her 13-year-old daughter, Frances Beatrix, not to blame herself.

“Bea – I have always loved you,” the note allegedly read. “This is not your fault. Ask Daddy!”

Spade shared the teenager with her husband and original business partner, Andy Spade, who was at home at the time of her suicide. Andy is the brother of actor David Spade, who broke his silence on Instagram sharing a photo of himself and Kate along with a touching message.

“Fuzzy picture but i love it. Kate and I during Christmas family photos,” David captioned the photo. “We had so much fun that day. She was so sharp and quick on her feet. She could make me laugh so hard.”

He added, “I still can’t believe it. Its a rough world out there people, try to hang on.”

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).