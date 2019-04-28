Katherine Schwarzenegger Has ‘Intimate’ Bridal Shower With Friends, Family and Oprah Winfrey

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt are one step closer to walking down the aisle.

The model celebrated her upcoming nuptials with the Avengers star with an intimate bridal showed on Saturday. Schwarzenegger reportedly hosted the celebration at her mother Maria Shriver‘s home where her closest friends and family cheered the upcoming festivities.

PEOPLE writes that Oprah Winfrey was among the 30 female guests at the intimate gathering.

Sources told the outlet Pratt made an appearance at the even, which was decorated with white flowers and candles. The festivities also featured live music.

Later in the day, Katherine’s father Arnold Schwarzenegger stopped by after attending his son John Baena’s college graduation. The bride-to-be reportedly stunned guests with her white, long dress ensemble, wearing her hair down and one side pulled back with a white hair clip.

Pratt and Katherine announced their engagement back in January, about seven months since they first went public with their relationship with a picnic date in June 2018.

“Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I’m thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!” Pratt wrote on Instagram at the time alongside a photo of himself and his future wife.

A source previously told the outlet that Pratt was drawn to Katherine due to her devotion to her spirituality.

“They’re very compatible and have a lot in common,” the insider said. “Family is very important to both of them, as well as their spirituality.”

The pair have since made several public outings, including their red carpet debut at the Avengers: Endgame premiere in Los Angeles on Monday. However, the couple is reportedly on the same page about their desire to have a small ceremony when they tie the knot.

“Chris and Katherine’s wedding will be a very intimate affair with just their closest loved ones,” the source said. “They don’t want it to be a circus. The focus will be their commitment to each other, and God will play a very large role on their big day. It’s been such a special time not just for them, but also for their families. Everyone is so excited.”

Katherine also revealed recently she is getting help from Pratt and her family throughout the wedding planning process.

“I feel like we’re all really involved in wedding planning,” Schwarzenegger told press recently. “I think that, you know, for me, my family is very involved. I’m very involved, [Chris is] very involved… So it’s a great combination of everything and just a really exciting and fun [time].”

Schwarzenegger continued, “I’m very happy in all areas of my life and I feel really blessed and really lucky.”