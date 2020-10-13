Katharine McPhee Steps out to Show Slight Baby Bump After Announcement of Pregnancy With David Foster

Katharine McPhee is a mommy-to-be! The singer showed off her baby bump while shopping for baby clothes with husband David Foster. McPhee and Foster met while he was a mentor on her season of American Idol in 2006. The two finally said "I do" in 2019.

The 36-year-old was seen on Tuesday in Montecito, California while grabbing lunch with the 70-year-old. She wad dressed in casual attire according to PEOPLE, wearing gray leggings, a black top and a baseball cap while she carried her dog in a bag. Foster is already the father to five children: Sara, 39; Erin, 38; Jordan, 34, all who he shares with ex-wife Rebecca Dyer, and Allison, 50, and Amy, 46, from previous relationships.

While there's a big age difference between the two, Erin says it actually plays a positive role in their relationship. "Interestingly, the age difference has played a role in a positive way," Erin said. "Our dad comes from a generation where women are more passive. He is also passive about his feelings. Kat has really pushed him to open up. We could get into a fight, and then Kat's like, 'No, you have to pick up the phone, call your daughter back.' She's a facilitator, which is really important. She pushes him to be more emotional and more vulnerable."

Foster then added that he gives his wife credit for coming "into this" family of five adult daughters, saying, "I thinks he navigates it really, really well. And so do they. Because they could be horrible. It sure makes it easier for me that they get along. It's not a fleeting thing, either. It's been a few years." Erin noted that they jokingly refer to McPhee as "Mommy" sometimes for a good laugh.

The two tied the knot in London on June 28, 2019 in front of 150 guests at the Church of Saint Yeghiche South Kensington. They had hoped to go back there for their one-year anniversary, but due to the pandemic, they were forced to put change their plans. "I wanted to go back to London because that's where we we got married, but I don't think that's going to happen. So I have friends and family we can visit and celebrate with who are in a safe zone where everyone's been quarantined." For now, the two will focus on the arrival of their baby in the meantime.