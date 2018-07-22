Katharine McPhee Shares Photo of Engagement Ring in Honor of Her Dad

Katharine McPhee posted a photo of her engagement ring on Saturday, revealing that it was one of the last pieces of happy news she was able to tell her father.

McPhee has been on an emotional roller coaster in recent weeks, as she explained in her Instagram post. She and record producer David Foster got engaged last month during a vacation in Europe. Not long after, her father passed away.

“It’s been a hard week,” she wrote on Saturday night. “Lots of tears but I want to thank my friends and family for all the love and support.”

McPhee’s father passed on Sunday morning, but she explained that she got a chance to share news of her engagement with him before he went.

“My dad was so happy for me,” she wrote. “My ring was the last thing I showed my dad before he passed and makes me smile when I look at this as a reminder of our last conversation.”

McPhee’s new fiance, 68, helped her cope with the loss. His words seemed to resonate with her throughout the week, as she included them in her post.

“And now I’m ready to share with all of you what has been my sunshine amongst this painful loss,” it read. “My love wisely said to me the other day that ‘death is the only thing that is 100 percent inevitable and the thing we are least prepared for.’ So today we’re celebrating life and not forgetting love.”

McPhee canceled all of her performances for the weekend to be with her father in his final moments. She apologized to her fans in a cryptic tweet, which became clear later on.

“Hey my Waitress fans… I’m so so sorry to inform you I will be out this weekend from the shows,” she wrote. “I’m having to fly back to LA right now for a family emergency. It breaks my heart to disappoint anyone. Sending all my love.”

Hey my Waitress fans… I’m so so sorry to inform you I will be out this weekend from the shows. I’m having to fly back to LA right now for a family emergency. It breaks my heart to disappoint anyone. Sending all my love. ❤️ — Kat McPhee (@katharinemcphee) July 14, 2018

She had been documenting every moment of her vacation with Foster on Instagram, aside from the proposal itself. However, she confirmed the engagement later on with a highly appropriate Ariana Grande GIF.

Later, she explained the circumstances of the proposal in text messages which she posted on Instagram.

“He did it at the top of this mountain in Anacapri. Totally dark, only stars,” she wrote. “Thankfully he didn’t push me off the cliff. He said it was one or the other. And in the end he spared me.”