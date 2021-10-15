‘Sons of Anarchy’ Star Katey Sagal Hospitalized After Getting Hit by Car

Katey Sagal was hit by a car while crossing the street and was taken to the hospital, according to TMZ. The good news is it looks like she’s going to be okay. TMZ was told that the Sons of Anarchy Star was struck by a car while crossing the street as a pedestrian on Thursday in Los Angeles. The driver of the car did stop to help Sagal before she was transported to a local hospital.

TMZ says the injuries are not serious, and she’s expected to be released sometime on Friday. It’s not clear if the driver has been cited for the accident. Sagal, 67 is known for her role as Gemma Teller on Sons of Anarchy as well as appearing on The Conners, 8 Simple Rules and Married… with Children. Most recently, Sagal starred in the ABC series Rebel which was canceled after one season.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“The abrupt announcement that there would be no season 2 based on the response from four airings came as a shock and a heartbreak.” Sagal wrote in an Instagram post back in May. “Things take time to catch on. Rebel tells the story of a woman who speaks up for what is right, the show has heart and purpose, funny and tears, and we, the cast, are all scratching our heads at the reversal of support from ABC.”

“As Rebel would say, fight for what you want, make people listen, and in this case, if our show can find another, more suitable place to land, we will do the happy dance. If not, we gave it our all and made our voices heard, which is the message behind Rebel! Always Speak Up!!”

Sagal currently stars as Louise in The Conners, appearing in 24 episodes since 2018. She has become the love interest of Dan (John Goodman) and the two recently got married. “We’re taking it slow,” showrunner Bruce Helford told TV Line in 2019. “She wants a relationship. She wants romance. She is not giving up. But Dan is still having difficulty. He’s struggling with whether he’d be betraying [Roseanne] if he does move toward someone else. And can he ever find that feeling with anybody else?” Sagal first gained fame when she started as Peggy Bundy in the Fox series Married …with Children. The show ran from 1987 to 1997 and aired a total of 259 episodes.