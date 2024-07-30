Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's Son Hospitalized After Serious Crash

Angelina Jolie is by son Pax's side as he follows injuries he suffered from an accident in Los Angeles. PEOPLE reports the 20-year-old was reportedly riding his e-bike in heavy traffic when the accident occured on July 29. A source says that the actress is "with him and reported that he's stable."

TMZ notes law enforcement sources reported that Pax was not wearing a helmet while riding an e-bike. The incident occurred at 5 p.m. EST when. Pax reportedly sustained a head injury and is dealing with hip pain. A severe traffic collision report was completed at the scene.

Pax is one of Jolie and Brad Pitt's six children. They also share Maddox, 22, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and 16-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne, 16. Since Jolie and Pitt's split, Pitt has reportedly been estranged from his children. This summer, a source told PEOPLE that Jolie "seems very happy and content with her life" now, and that she stays "focused on her kids and work." Pitt reportedly believes Jolie has been brainwashing the children with negative views about him.

Shiloh recently sought a court hearing to drop Pitt from her name altogether, but the hearing was postponed to August. "Unfortunately, the court was unable to complete the background check ahead of today's hearing, so the hearing was rescheduled for August 19. This is normal," Shiloh's attorney, Peter Levine, told Us Weekly. "Everyone undergoing a name-change request needs to have a background check conducted by the court clerk, and because of clerical error, Shiloh's hearing has been continued to a new date."

A reported fight in an airplane in 2016 that is said to have involved one of Jolie and Pitts' children led to the famous pair's divorce. But in recent court documents, Jolie says the abuse began long before then.