YouTube Star Dead After Crashing Car Into Metal Pole: Andre Beadle Was 25

Social media influencer Andre Beadle died following an early morning vehicle accident in Queens, New York. The New York Police Department responded to the incident on Nassau Expressway at approximately 1:12 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 6, per People.

According to the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad, reported by the outlet, Beadle was “traveling eastbound” in a 2023 BMW sedan in the left lane “at a high rate of speed” when he “lost control” of the vehicle. The car “veered to the right” onto the shoulder and struck “a metal pole,” before crossing back “across the eastbound lanes to the left shoulder, ejecting the operator from the vehicle.”

Emergency services transported Beadle to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased. The Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad continues to examine the circumstances of the crash, with police sources indicating investigators are working to recreate the scene to estimate his speed, CBS News reports.

Known online as 1Stockf30, the 25-year-old Bronx resident had accumulated 240,000 Instagram followers and 59,000 YouTube subscribers. His content frequently featured videos of himself racing his purple BMW M240 on New York City streets and at a Pennsylvania racetrack.

His final YouTube video, posted days before the accident, showed his BMW being serviced before demonstrating the vehicle to friends. The concluding footage captured him driving near the eventual crash site. Recent Instagram posts displayed him with the car, including clips highlighting its acceleration capabilities, demonstrating speeds from 60 to 130 mph in approximately three seconds, and reaching between 100-150 mph in another three seconds. On Instagram, he had recently captioned one video, “It’s just a bmw.”

“He loved cars. He talked about cars every day. That’s what he do: Cars, cars, cars,” his mother Everith McCray told CBS News. His brother, Alico Beadle, noted to the outlet that Andre primarily drove on tracks, recalling a previous incident: “He crash on a track a couple months ago, and then it was a pretty bad accident, too. But the barriers and all that, he had a helmet and all that, saved him. But this one, just, I don’t know.”

Reflecting on the tragedy, Alico added, “That’s what he really loved. I know it’s a tragedy, but that’s what he loved doing,” before warning others to “Leave the street racing alone. Stick to track. Be more careful.”

A memorial of flowers and candles has appeared along Nassau Expressway near Exit 3. The incident has intensified concerns about street racing and illegal car meetups in the area, prompting state lawmakers to propose legislation increasing penalties for reckless driving. Just that weekend, an illegal street racing event in Islip led to car fires and crashes, reports CBS News.

Beadle’s family announced plans for a balloon release ceremony on Friday, Nov. 8, at Haffen Park in the Bronx, describing him in their social media announcement as “driven by passion” and “fueled by the thrill,” adding, “May you find the ultimate track among the stars.” The post invited supporters to “Bring some balloons and come celebrate life with the young legend and trendsetter #1stockf30.”

His yellow Audi, parked in the family’s Bronx driveway, has become part of a growing memorial. “I didn’t know he had so many friends until yesterday when he passed. He has a lot of friends. People been coming, coming, going,” McCray reflected to the outlet, adding, “Can’t bring him back.”