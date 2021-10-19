Katey Sagal Fans Reach out With Well Wishes in Wake of Hospitalization

Fans are showing their support for Katey Sagal after the Sons of Anarchy alum was hit by a car while crossing a street in Los Angeles. News of the incident was first reported by TMZ, which reported the incident occurred at 11:40 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 14 when a Tesla making a left turn apparently didn’t see Sagal and “tagged her,” leaving Sagal with minor injuries. Sagal was transported to a local hospital, and the driver of the vehicle, who did stop and assist the actress, was not issued a citation for the case.

Thankfully, Sagal’s injuries seemed to be minor, with her husband, Kurt Sutter, even poking a little fun as his wife recovers. Addressing the scary incident in an Instagram post over the weekend, Sutter shared that his wife is “the only one bringing in money right now… so I’ll be picking her up from the hospital later.” He joked that he would be “taking her to that Dancing With the Stars audition.” At this time, Sagal herself has not addressed the collision, which reportedly remains under investigation, according to the latest update.

The collision came just ahead of Sagal’s return to The Conners as Louise Goldufski. Sagal first rose to fame playing Peg Bundy on the hit ’80s sitcom Married… with Children. She later starred as Gemma Teller on FX’s Sons of Anarchy from 2008-2014. More recently, she led the ABC drama Rebel, which aired for one season before it was canceled. As news of the Oct. 14 incident broke, fans of the actress were quick to take to social media to react, with many sending Sagal wishes for a speedy recovery.

‘A national treasure’

Sending Prayers to Katey Sagal Who Was Recently Injured in a Car Accident. ❤️🙏



According to Several News Outlets, Katey Was Struck By a Car on Thursday While Crossing a Street In Los Angeles. She’s Expected to Be Released Sometime Later Today. #KateySagal #Actress pic.twitter.com/jT8GeXXK55 — 80sThen80sNow (@80sThen80sNow) October 15, 2021

“Someone hit Katey Sagal with their car and I want to gather up a posse and track them down,” tweeted a fan. “Katey is a national treasure. Do not hit her with your car.”

‘Sending love, light and healing’

https://twitter.com/PattyArquette/status/1449171612834549760?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“Btw sending love,light and healing to Katey Sagal tonight,” wrote one person. “She got clipped by car but she’s going to be alright…. Luv U Katey!”

‘Get well soon’

i know even prisoners are praying for national treasure katey sagal right now! 🤧 pic.twitter.com/3ygB8tHkMB — just little katey things ♛ (@kateythings) October 15, 2021

“Hope she’s going to be okay,” added another fan, who went on to reflect on her stint on The Conners. “She is such a great fit as Dan’s new wife. Whomever thought up Katy and the wedding was simply brilliant. Get well soon.”

‘Hope she’s okay’

Me when I heard #kateysagal got hit by a car. I hope she's okay. She is a GODDESS ❤❤ pic.twitter.com/WOHZDSJ8GO — Traci Cosgrove (@twinsrock2003) October 15, 2021

“Aww this is so sad to hear. Praying for her,” shared somebody else. “Love watching this woman act.”

‘Feel better soon’

Speedy recovery and prayers, feel better soon ❤😊🙏🙏 — @aliciastef2020 (@aliciastef2020) October 16, 2021

“She is one of my all time favorite actors,” noted another. “I am so glad that she will be ok, my heart skipped a few beats when I saw the headlines.”

‘Hoping for a speedy recovery’

https://twitter.com/RobinsonFTP/status/1449140438233980931?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“My thoughts are with Katey Sagal, who was hit by a car today,” added one fan of the actress. “Hoping for a speedy recovery.”

Hopes for ‘a full recovery’

Protect Katey Sagal at all costs, pls. Thxkbai — Annabel Bundy (@marriedaniac) October 15, 2021

“Oh no, not the best 90s TV icon,” tweeted somebody else. “Many wishes on a full recovery for our favourite ship captain, house wife and biker gang femme fetale ever.”