Katey Sagal’s Husband Kurt Sutter Speaks out on Her Hospitalization

Katey Sagal’s husband, Kurt Sutter, proves he still has a sense of humor following the actress’s sudden accident and hospitalization. Sutter shared an update on his wife’s condition on Instagram after she was hit by a car while walking out on the L.A. streets.

“She’s the only one bringing in money right now… so I’ll be picking her up from the hospital later, taking her to that Dancing With the Stars audition,” he joked in the caption. Sutter’s former Mayans M.C. co-star Emilio Rivera sent along his well wishes for the Sons of Anarchy alum. “Sending Prayers Katey’s way Brother, for a Speedy recovery, I am sorry to hear this news,” he wrote in the comments.

Luckily, she didn’t sustain any major injuries in the accident. A source shared with People that “she is going to be fine, and able to go home today” shortly after the incident took place on Friday. The driver of the car offered Sagal some assistance at the time before she received help from first responders and was transported to a nearby hospital. Law enforcement has opened an investigation into the situation. Officials don’t believe drugs or alcohol were involved on either party’s side. No arrests have been made as of yet.

Sagal recently starred in ABC’s Rebel, which only aired for one season on the network. “The abrupt announcement that there would be no season 2 based on the response from four airings came as a shock and a heartbreak.” Sagal wrote in an Instagram post back in May. “Things take time to catch on. Rebel tells the story of a woman who speaks up for what is right, the show has heart and purpose, funny and tears, and we, the cast, are all scratching our heads at the reversal of support from ABC.”

“As Rebel would say, fight for what you want, make people listen, and in this case, if our show can find another, more suitable place to land, we will do the happy dance. If not, we gave it our all and made our voices heard, which is the message behind Rebel! Always Speak Up!!”