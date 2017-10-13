Kate Upton Takes a Tumble During Sports Illustrated Photo Shoot

Kate Upton just took the phrase “beauty is pain” to a whole new level.

The 25-year-old model took a big spill while striking a stunning pose during a Sports Illustrated photo shoot while on location in Aruba this week, Page Six reports. Check out the photos here.

Upton was standing on a rock in just a tiered tulle skirt when she toppled into the water. Luckily, the on-set crew were on alert, quickly coming to her aid and helping her up.

The modeling veteran that she is, Upton was photographed laughing off her tumble as she wrapped herself up in a towel.The photo shoot also saw Upton posing in a risque black swimsuit.

When the actress isn’t busy posing for the camera or acting onscreen, she’s had plenty to keep her occupied as she is likely in the middle of planning her nuptials to her fiancé, Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander.

Although the two have been engaged since 2016, Upton told Extra in August of this year that the two hadn’t yet set a date.

