Kate Spade Wished She ‘Worried Less’ in One of Her Final Interviews

In one of her final interviews on camera, Kate Spade lamented her tendency to worry about things more than she needed to.

The fashion mogul passed away tragically on Tuesday morning. According to a report by CBS News, she was found in her Upper East Side apartment in New York City having apparently completed suicide. Spade spent decades in the fashion industry, building a massive global brand from the ground up.

In the above interview with Build, Spade and her husband, Andy, discussed their meteoric rise and their process for working together on high-stakes projects for so many years.

Right around the 11:11 mark, Spade offers a glimpse at the anxiety that plagued her. The interviewer asked if there was anything she knows now that she wished she had known when she was just starting out her career.

“I wish I had worried less. I think I worried throughout the company, and… Yeah,” Spade said, looking to her husband with a chuckle. “I still do.”

“I think that would be a little easier said than done, right?” said the interviewer.

“Right!” agreed Spade. “Yeah.”

The iconic fashion mogul left a note indicating that her death was a suicide, according to law enforcement officials. They declined to divulge the full contents of the letter, though it was reportedly addressed to Spade’s 13-year-old daughter, Frances Beatrix Spade, telling her not to blame herself for the tragedy.

A report by The New York Post claimed that Spade was struggling with marriage and other aspects of her family life, and that it was a contributing factor to her death.

“It was over family problems… in her relationship,” an insider close to the investigation told the outlet.

In the interview above, a few awkward moments hint at tension between Kate and Andy Spade. When asked how having a child has changed their creative collaborations, Andy said, “I do all the work now.” With a perfectly straight face, Spade asked him what their daughter’s school principal’s name was. Her husband could not answer.

The two were remarkably in sync, however, and they exchanged good-natured jabs throughout their talk. At one point, they noted that they had been together for 30 years, and they had to pause for an applause break.

Andy was reportedly in the apartment at the time of his wife’s death. She was found in her bedroom by the housekeeper. The couple’s daughter was not home at the time.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).