Kate Spade Reportedly ‘Drinking A Lot’ and Depressed Over Marriage, Business Troubles

In the days leading to her tragic death, fashion designer and mogul, Kate Spade was reportedly depressed over an array of business and marital problems, and said to be “drinking a lot.”

According to TMZ, law enforcement sources revealed how Spade’s husband, Andy Spade, reported she had been “drinking a lot” in the days leading to her apparent suicide. They further added how she was “depressed” by business problems and a marital separation that lasted a couple of months.

At the time of her suicide, Andy, the brother of comedian and actor, David Spade, was not in the apartment they previously shared together since 1999 and was reportedly living in a nearby building. Spade’s husband was said to be seeking a divorce before her apparent suicide.

Spade, 55, died by suicide at her Upper East Side apartment on Tuesday morning. Found by the family housekeeper at 10:20 a.m., Spade reportedly hung herself with a red scarf tied to her bedroom doorknob, though it is still unclear when she actually passed. A medical examiner is expected to conduct a full autopsy.

According to a report by TMZ, her husband was seeking a divorce before the tragedy, while she resisted. The two share a 13-year-old daughter, Frances Beatrix Spade.

Andy addressed the tragedy through a statement on behalf of the entire Spade family.

“We are all devastated by today’s tragedy,” it read. “We loved Kate dearly and will miss her terribly. We would ask that our privacy be respected as we grieve during this very difficult time.”

Law enforcement officials additionally spoke to the outlet about their interviews with Andy Spade following the suicide, divulging details of the suicide note. In the very personal note, Spade called out her husband.

“This has nothing to do with you,” read part of the alleged note, according to Page Six. “Don’t feel guilty. Ask your dad.”

NYPD Police Chief of Detectives, Dermot Shea told reporters that there was no suspicion of foul play in the case.

“At this point, there was a note left. The contents of that note, as well as the physical state of the apartment and the comments of the witness, lend to the credibility that it is an apparent suicide,” he said.

Kate Spade and Andy met in college at Arizona State University, later moving together to New York City where the two built her fashion empire from the ground up. The couple had been together for more than 30 years.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Photo credit: George Napolitano / FilmMagic, Getty