Kate Spade Fans Revisit Heartbreaking Mother’s Day Photo With Daughter Frances

Kate Spade passed away on Tuesday of an apparent suicide, and fans have been using social media to remember the late designer.

One specific post on the Instagram account for Frances Valentine, the luxury handbag brand Spade started in 2016, has been tugging on fans’ heartstrings with a Mother’s Day photo featuring Spade and her daughter.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The snap is a throwback of the designer and daughter Frances Beatrix, who is now 13, with Spade holding her daughter in her arms and giving her a kiss on the cheek.

“Wishing all of our moms out there a very Happy Mother’s Day,” the caption read.

Fans have flocked to the post to honor Spade, commenting that the designer’s love for her daughter is evident in the shot.

“So much love in this picture of KATE and her beautiful daughter,” one comment read. “This is how I wish to remember her and how much love she had in her heart.”

“I will hold this memory in my mind when I think about Kate Spade and her style,” a second user wrote. “I loved my purchase of her stationery and handbags but she was a mother above all and loved her daughter I am sure.”

Many comments were also addressed to Frances, with expressing their sorrow for the pain she must currently be going through.

“Your Beautiful mommy’s deep love for you precious was, I promise, separate from her personal pain!” one person shared. “Hold on to that! This picture captures her deep love for you, her precious girl! Praying for peace for both of these beautiful girls!”

Another offered Frances strength, writing, “Frances, sometimes people get lost and they go away and it’s not your fault and there is nothing you could do to stop it. You will be okay, promise!”

“This picture fills me with sadness,” added another. “Frances, your mommy loved you, I hope you will always know that. RIP Kate!”

Spade was found in her New York City apartment on Tuesday by housekeeping staff with a scarf around her neck that was attached to a doorknob.

A note was found at the scene of Spade’s death that was reportedly addressed to Frances and told the teen it was not her fault.

Photo Credit: Evan Agostini / Staff, Getty

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).