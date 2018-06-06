Kate Spade Discussed Her Funeral in Final Conversation With Sister

Kate Spade’s final conversation with her sister was not necessarily a happy one. After the designer died by apparent suicide this week, her sister, Reta Saffo, revealed that Spade had talked about her own funeral.

“Sometimes you simply cannot SAVE people from themselves!” Saffo told the Kansas City Star. “One of the last things she said to me was, ‘Reta, I know you hate funerals and don’t attend them, but for me would you PLEASE come to MINE, at least. Please!’”

Saffo suggested she thought Spade was contemplating her death at that point.

She said, “I know she perhaps had a plan, but she insisted she did not.”

The designer’s sister also revealed that she attempted to convince Spade to enroll in a mental health treatment program.

“It finally took its toll on her. A very tragic and sad ending to the life of a very colorful and delightful being,” Saffo wrote, adding that she “tried numerous times to get her help.”

“I’d come so VERY close to getting her to go in for treatment (to the same place Catherine Zeta-Jones went for her successful bipolar treatment program). I’d spoken with them on the phone (not telling them exactly who the patient would be). They agreed to fly in and talk with her and take her with them to the treatment center.”

“She was all set to go — but then chickened out by morning. I even said I (would) go with her and be a ‘patient’ too (she liked that idea) I said we could talk about it all — our childhood, etc. That I could help her fill in any blanks she might have.”

Saffo worried that the brand’s image was “more important” for Spade so she would not enter treatment for fear it would tarnish the “happy-go-lucky” vision.

Saffo’s statements to the press have not gone unnoticed by Spade’s family. A source revealed they are reportedly “disgusted” by Saffo’s claims, with the source also dishing that Saffo has long been estranged from Spade.

“The family is disgusted and saddened that at this time of great sorrow, Kate’s sister who has been estranged from the entire family for more than 10 years would choose to surface with unsubstantiated comments,” the insider told PEOPLE. “Her statements paint a picture of someone who didn’t know her at all.”

Members of the family have shared their memories of Spade to show the real version of her.

Brother-in-law David Spade wrote on Instagram, “She was so sharp and quick on her feet. She could make me laugh so hard.”

Her niece, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel actress Rachel Brosnahan shared a video tribute and wrote, “She had a light that words can’t capture but touched everyone she came into contact with. She was exceedingly kind, beautifully sensitive, insanely talented, funny as heck and one of the most generous people I have ever known. She was effervescent. Hug your loved ones extra tight today.”

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).