Kate Spade Appears Happy in Final Family Vacation Photos

Kate Spade and her family took a vacation to Marrakesh, Morocco a little over a year ago. It inspired her spring 2017 collection and the photos provide a look at a happy family before tragedy struck.

Spade, who founded the Kate Spade New York fashion brand with husband Andy Spade, was found dead in her Manhattan apartment on Tuesday, from an apparent suicide. She was 55 years old.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In recent months, Spade and her husband were living apart, as Andy Spade confirmed in a statement after his wife’s death. However, in early 2017, Spade, her husband and their 13-year-old daughter Frances Beatrix went to Morocco. The couple shared their photos on the Frances Valentine site.

“It was, honestly, the best trip I’ve ever taken,” Spade told Elle in April 2017.

The couple stayed at the Amanjena luxury resort, the same one frequented by David and Victoria Beckham.

They visited the Medina, where Spade bought two vibrant, velvet jackets. They also visited the gorgeous Majorelle Garden, a botanical garden Yves Saint Laurent bought in 1980.

“To wake up in the morning and have that as your garden, I can’t even imagine how magical that would have been,” Spade told Elle of the garden. “Talk about inspiration.”

Andy’s photos show the vibrant colors of Marrakesh, along with happier moments with his wife and daughter. Spade is seen wearing a unique straw hat, which she fell in love with during the trip.

“It has a large brim, colorful raffia along the sides, and a top embroidered with raffia and yarn,” she told Elle.

Spade is survived by her husband and daughter.

In a statement on Wednesday, Andy Spade said his wife suffered from depression and anxiety, and was actively seeking treatment. He said he spoke to her the night before her death, and did not feel there was any indication she would take her own life.

“Kate was the most beautiful woman in the world. She was the kindest person I’ve ever known and my best friend for 35 years,” Andy said. “My daughter and I are devastated by her loss, and can’t even begin to fathom life without her. We are deeply heartbroken and miss her already.”

Andy also denied reports of a suicide note. According to reports, Spade reportedly told her daughter it was “not your fault,” but Andy said he has not seen a note and was “appalled” by the press reporting on a private message to his daughter.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Photo credit: David Howells / Corbis via Getty Images