Bizarre Error on the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s Christmas Card Captures Social Media’s Attention

How did this happen? The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s annual Christmas card contains an odd error that has many people scratching their heads.

The photo, which was released by Kensington Palace last week, initially didn’t strike fans as odd, showing Duke William, Duchess Kate Middleton and their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte in matching outfits with pale blue accents.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are pleased to share a new photograph of their family. The image features on Their Royal Highnesses’ Christmas card this year. The photograph was taken earlier this year by @ChrisJack_Getty at Kensington Palace. pic.twitter.com/p8jm6zDfl0 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 18, 2017

But after the novelty wore off, some people on Twitter noticed that Kate’s right arm appears to be missing, disappearing in what appears to be an editing mistake behind her husband’s back.

where is Kate’s right arm? — Mrs. H (@fromitaly4) December 18, 2017

Where’s Kate’s right arm? Where’s Will’s wedding ring? And where’s Lupo? Not feeling this at all 🤷🏻‍♀️🤷🏻‍♀️ — Charlotte Obie (@Charlotte_Obie) December 18, 2017

Her right arm is missing — NataliaBCN (@primaderisc) December 18, 2017

Other Twitter users suggested that the hand’s disappearance is just due to an odd camera angle, but some had a bit more risqué possibility in mind.

On his butt 😍 — lo que te dije el otro día (@kekasdequeso) December 19, 2017

Photo credit: Getty / DMC