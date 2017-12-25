Celebrity

Bizarre Error on the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s Christmas Card Captures Social Media’s Attention

How did this happen? The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s annual Christmas card contains an odd error that has many people scratching their heads.

The photo, which was released by Kensington Palace last week, initially didn’t strike fans as odd, showing Duke William, Duchess Kate Middleton and their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte in matching outfits with pale blue accents.

But after the novelty wore off, some people on Twitter noticed that Kate’s right arm appears to be missing, disappearing in what appears to be an editing mistake behind her husband’s back.

Other Twitter users suggested that the hand’s disappearance is just due to an odd camera angle, but some had a bit more risqué possibility in mind.

