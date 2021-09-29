Kate Middleton Touted the ‘Ultimate Bond Girl’ After ‘No Time to Die’ Red Carpet Appearance

Daniel Craig‘s final outing as James Bond, No Time To Die, finally hits theaters on Oct. 8, and the London premiere on Tuesday night was a glittering spectacle and tribute to the sexy franchise. The film’s stars dressed In their best for the occasion, with Craig rocking a pink velvet tuxedo jacket and Ana de Armas In a stunning black gown, but Kate Middleton got the most buzz about her outfit on the red carpet.

Middleton attended with Prince William, Prince Charles, and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and she wore a beautiful gold Jenny Packham dress that featured gold details, sheer panels, and strong shoulders. Middleton has worn Packham many times in the past, so this outfit was the latest in a long history of sartorial partnership. The gown caused such a splash on the red carpet, with people saying that Middleton was “the ultimate Bond Girl.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

A “Wow” Fashion Moment

“Kate Middleton at the No Time To Die premiere is the biggest wow red carpet moment from anyone in about two years,” tweeted writer Caitlin McBride.

https://twitter.com/kinseyschofield/status/1442991531741249541?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

A Glamorous Look

“Dakota Johnson and Kate Middleton really said: we’re gonna come back and we’re going to teach you all what elegance, beauty, style, uniqueness, class, flawlessness really means,” tweeted another stunned fan.

kate middleton omg she SERVE pic.twitter.com/vtXEdgvQ1l — wa (@wfflepost) September 28, 2021

Royalty

“A true princess,” tweeted another fan.

https://twitter.com/kinseyschofield/status/1442925892561358849?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Golden Years

“Kate Middleton is just simply stunning,” tweeted a fan.

https://twitter.com/acupofanna/status/1442929186339885056?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Stunning the Crowd

“ExSQUEEZE ME sis is rly popping off,” wrote one fan about Middleton’s look.

Kate Middleton is the ultimate Bond girl in gold Jenny Packham gown at premiere https://t.co/PTjN5c4mRk — Hello! Fashion (@hellofashion_uk) September 28, 2021

Pulling Focus

“Kate Middleton and Camilla look stunning. End off. The Duchess of Cambridge & Cornwall,” wrote another Twitter user about the royal looks.

I'm not saying that Kate Middleton's thirsty to regain the royal spotlight, but she looked fabulous at both the James Bond premiere and on Dynasty



– Libby Gelman-Waxner pic.twitter.com/fhhqrFHnxR — Paul Rudnick (@PaulRudnickNY) September 28, 2021

A Lovely Couple

“This is the definition of ‘Royalty’ This is class. This is dignity. This is natural & real beauty,” tweeted another fan.