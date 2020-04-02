'Mission: Impossible' Actress Tests Positive for COVID-19 Ahead of Major Event

✖

French actress Lea Seydoux, who stars in the upcoming James Bond movie No Time to Die and appeared opposite Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol, has reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus. The positive test means she might not make it to the Cannes Film Festival, which features four films she recently starred in. Seydoux, 36, is a fixture at Cannes, having won the festival's 2009 Chopard Trophy and sharing the 2013 Palme d'Or with director Abdellatif Kechiche and co-star Adele Exachopoulos for Blue Is The Warmest Color.

Seydoux's representative told Deadline the actress is at the "tail end of her recovery" and is asymptomatic. She is also fully vaccinated but will stay home in Paris out of an abundance of caution. She was supposed to arrive at Cannes on Friday but did not travel to the South of France. She will remain in quarantine until her doctors give her the green light to travel. Seydoux is tested every day and is waiting on two consecutive negative tests before traveling, a source told Variety.

Seydoux stars in four films scheduled to play at this year's film festival. Wes Anderson's The French Dispatch is playing first, with its premiere on Monday night. She also stars in Arnaud Desplechin's Deception, Ildiko Enyedi's The Story of My Wife, and Bruno Dumont's France.

Cannes Film Festival general secretary Francois Desrousseaux has defended the organizers' handling of the virus during the festival. He told Variety there is no sign of a COVID-19 cluster after the first four days of the event. Several thousand people have been tested, and there has been an average of three cases per day, he said. The new cases did inspire some changes to plans though, as festival staffers are now being tested every two days instead of every five as previously planned. Organizers also instituted a sanitary passes system so fully vaccinated attendees are not tested as often.

Seydoux is best known internationally for her roles in Inglorious Basterds, The Lobster, The Grand Budapest Hotel, and Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol. She joined the James Bond franchise as Madeleine Swann in Spectre and plays the role again in No Time to Die. She also played Belle in the 2014 French production of Beauty and the Beast with Vincent Cassel.

The French Dispatch was originally set to open the 2020 Cannes Film Festival, which was canceled due to the pandemic. The Searchlight Pictures movie was rescheduled for October 2020 but was pulled from the schedule again. After its worldwide debut at Cannes, it will play at the New York Film Festival in September and will finally hit U.S. theaters on Oct. 22, 2021. Like Anderson's other films, The French Dispatch features an all-star ensemble cast, including Benicio del Toro, Tony Revolori, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, Frances McDormand, Timothee Chalamet, and Bill Murray.