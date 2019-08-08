Kate Middleton Debuts Bright Striped Top at the King’s Cup Regatta

On Thursday, Aug. 8, Kate Middleton and Prince William stepped out to launch the first-ever King’s Cup regatta on the Isle of Wight, with the Duchess of Cambridge attending in her signature sophisticated style.

Middleton wore an orange, white and navy striped knit top with ruffle detailing on the sleeves and hem from Sandro, navy L.K. Bennett pants with white buttons and white Superga sneakers.

The King’s Cup regatta raised awareness and funds for eight of Middleton and William’s patronages including Centrepoint, Action on Addiction and Place2Be. Middleton represented the Royal Foundation and William competed on behalf of Child Bereavement UK. Along with launching the event, the Cambridges took part in a race, with Middleton changing into a more athletic activity-appropriate outfit of a white polo top, cargo shorts and running sneakers.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with The King’s Cup charity ambassadors, Fara Williams for @CentrepointUK, Dan Snow for @LDNairamb, Bear Grylls for @Tusk_org, John Bishop for @ActionAddiction, Katie Thistleton for @Place2Be, and Helen Glover for @AFNCCF 🏆 pic.twitter.com/NqcAREjPJX — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) August 8, 2019

Bear Grylls ultimately won the race, with the survival expert racing as the ambassador for Tusk, an organization that protects wildlife throughout Africa, his victory securing him and his team the King’s Cup trophy.

Royal reporter Omid Scobie shared on Twitter that Middleton and William hope that the event will become annual as a way to increase awareness of the benefits of the sport and support their chosen causes.

Middleton and William’s older children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, were also on hand at the event, though they were a bit too young to be racing any sailboats. Instead, the young royals watched from a boat with their grandfather Michael Middleton, with George even donning a captain’s hat along with his striped polo shirt, his smile showing off two missing front teeth.

The royal outing was the first for the family since their vacation to the island of Mustique in the Caribbean in July.

Photo Credit: Getty / Peter Nicholls