Kate Middleton Reveals Sweet Item That ‘Makes Her Feel Good’

Kate Middleton visited a pair of schools in London for Children’s Mental Health Week and brought along picture of her family to share with students as a representation of what makes her feel good.

One of Middleton’s charities, Place2Be, highlights mental health and as part of her commitment to that organization, the Duchess of Cambridge took a trip to Ms. Monk’s 2 year class at Lavender Primary School in Enfield.

Students had the opportunity to share with the Duchess what made them feel happy with some bringing in items like football stickers and swim goggles. According to PEOPLE, one 7-year-old named Shannon brought in an orange ball and said, “When I feel stressed at home I take it out and makes me feel a bit happier.”

Middleton brought in the popular Christmas family photo to share with everyone and said her husband and children are what make her happy.

“This is a photograph of my family,” she said. “These are my children and this is my husband. And my family makes me feel happy. And we like playing outside together and spending lots of time together as a family, and that makes me feel very happy.”

The 2018 photo features the Duchess, with husband Prince William and their three children, Prince George, 5; Princess Charlotte, 3; and Prince Louis, 9 months. The photo was taken by Matt Porteous in the early fall at their home Anmer Hall in Norfolk.

The mom of three also stuck around for classes that discussed both physical and mental health. She encouraged kids to take part in an active lifestyle centered around good sleeping and eating habits, as well as limited screen time.

Kensington Palace shared a photo of Middleton engaging with the kids.

“[Place2Be] #ChildrensMentalHealthWeek people across the UK are taking steps to be ‘Healthy: Inside and Out’. At Lavender Primary School The Duchess of Cambridge found out more about the support offered to students, teachers and parents to help with mental well-being — including the daily mile, a simple away to get children outside for 15 mins every day to run or jog at their own pace,” the post read.

“The Duchess also joined a food diary activity, which focusses on the links between food choices and mood and feelings, and even met Herbie the school dog!” it concluded.

The second school she visited was Alperton Community School where she elaborated with teachers on similar topics, participated in the students Random Act of Kindness Club, and witnessed a confidence-building art class.

Middleton talks about her family quite a bit on outings — why wouldn’t she? Her family is beloved by millions around the world! Whether she’ll add to it is the question on many minds, though.

“They are absolutely thrilled with having three [children],” an insider said. “They are soaking up every minute they can. Their dream was always to have three kids. Kate knew she wanted a third not long after having Charlotte, but this time around they seem very content.”

However, the source did add, “Never say never!”

