Kate Middleton Reveals the Milestone Prince Louis Reached

Kate Middleton and Prince William welcomed their third child, Prince Louis, in April 2018, and the young royal is already on the move!

Middleton visited Dundee, Scotland, on Tuesday and spoke with the crowd gathered on the seafront outside the Victoria and Albert Museum, offering a quick update on her son as she greeted well-wishers. According PEOPLE, photographer Mark Stewart said that the Duchess told one woman that “Louis is a fast crawler,” which is really the best kind of royal update.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Due to his infancy, Louis has largely stayed out of the public eye, though he has appeared in handful of official photos released to commemorate occasions like his christening, Prince Charles’ birthday and Christmas. Tuesday’s visit didn’t seem to offer any updates on the Duchess’ other children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, but as Middleton often chats about her children with royal fans, another adorable piece of news is surely on the way soon.

For her royal engagement, Middleton wore a navy and green plaid Alexander McQueen coat dress with a coordinating green Manu Atelier purse, black tights and black heels, her famous brown hair down and curled around her shoulders as she visited the V&A Dundee with her husband.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were on hand to open V&A Dundee, Scotland’s first design museum, a cause close to Middleton’s heart. The mom of three is a patron of the V&A and graduated with a degree in art history from the University of St. Andrews in Scotland in 2005.

Inside the V&A, Middleton made a speech to officially open the museum.

“The [V&A] has shown what can be achieved when an organisation really thinks about how it can serve people in all communities across our country,” she told the assembled crowd. “I hope that [V&A Dundee] will serve as an inspiration to others by showing how great things can be achieved when different communities pull together and work for the common good.”

“Last February, I was delighted to be asked to be the @V_and_A‘s Patron. Now, nearly a year later, I’m thrilled to be standing in a brand new V&A: one which has been built for the city of Dundee and for Scotland.” — The Duchess of Cambridge @VADundee #RoyalVisitDundee pic.twitter.com/UyuCeWI8nI — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 29, 2019

Middleton and William, who are known as the Earl and Countess of Strathearn in Scotland, also met employees and their families from the Dundee Michelin factory to discuss potential opportunities for workers and their families after the factory’s planned closing. The couple also joined a meeting of the Michelin Dundee Action Group to aid in finding new opportunities.

The Duchess of Cambridge became the first Royal Patron of the Victoria and Albert Museum in London in March 2018, and Kensington Palace shared that “The Patronage reflects Her Royal Highness’s interest in the visual arts, photography, design and textiles.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @kensingtonroyal / Matt Porteous