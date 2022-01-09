Kate Middleton Radiates in Portraits Released by Royal Family Ahead of 40th Birthday

Kate Middleton is celebrating her birthday in major style. The royal family recently released a series of portraits of the Duchess of Cambridge in honor of her birthday. Middleton turned 40 on Sunday.

The BBC reported that the royal family released three portraits, taken by fashion photographer Paolo Roversi, to mark the duchess’ birthday. Middleton wore a different dress in each one of the photos, with the BBC noting that she donned Alexander McQueen gowns. As for her jewelry, she wore earrings that once belonged to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, and others that were loaned to her by Queen Elizabeth.

In one of the photos, Middleton dons a gorgeous red dress as she smiles for the camera. She wore two different white dresses for the other shots, which were released in black and white. One of the snaps was a close-up of the duchess, who once again flashed her pearly whites for the shot. The other saw Middleton sitting down and looking as regal as ever, fitting for a future queen. The photos were reportedly snapped back in November at Kew Gardens. The royal family is doing something unique with the photos, as they will be put on display in three separate locations, all of which have ties to the Duchess of Cambridge.

One of the portraits will be sent to Berkshire county, which is where she grew up. Another will be on view at St. Andrew’s, where she went to university, and also happens to be where she met her husband, Prince William. The third will go to Anglesey, the location where she and William spent much of their time as newlyweds. All three will then be available to view as a part of a permanent collection at the National Portrait Gallery in London, which is one of Middleton’s patronages. Upon releasing the portraits, Middleton thanked everyone for their “very kind birthday wishes.” She also shared her gratitude to Roversi for “these three special portraits.”

The other members of the royal family have also publicly wished the duchess a happy birthday. On Instagram, the official account for William’s father, Prince Charles, and stepmother, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, posted a few photos of Middleton alongside a brief message that read, “Wishing The Duchess of Cambridge a very happy 40th birthday today!” The Queen’s official Instagram account shared a similar message and posted some lovely snaps of the monarch with Middleton, including a couple of the pair on official royal engagements.