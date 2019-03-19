Kate Middleton and Queen Elizabeth Go on First Outing Together

Kate Middleton and Queen Elizabeth II stepped out on Tuesday, March 19 to officially open Bush House at King’s College in London, marking their first joint royal engagement.

The Queen wore a pink Stewart Parvin cashmere coat, in keeping with her penchant for bright colors, along with a matching hat, pearl necklace and pink sapphire and diamond brooch. Royal reporter Emily Andrews shared that Middleton wore a gray belted bespoke Catherine Walker coat dress, which she accessorized with a black hat, black clutch, black suede heels and black tights.

The monarch and Duchess of Cambridge arrived in the same car, stepping out to crowds of people waiting to catch a glimpse of the two royals as they made their way into the building.

During their visit, the two women watched robotics demos, including a robotics surgery, met students and professors on the virtual trading floor and explored one of the location’s two new roof terraces, where they met builders and architects who helped convert Bush House from the BBC’s World Service headquarters. The set of buildings now include lecture theatres, teaching rooms, and an auditorium.

At the end of the visit, the Queen, who is Patron of the university, unveiled a plaque commemorating the opening and she and Middleton signed a visitor’s book, the only instance in which members of the royal family are permitted to give their autograph.

The two royals were also presented with matching bouquets while leaving the university.

The day marked the first time Middleton has participated in a public engagement with the Queen without any other royal family members present. The first outing between the pair came back in 2012, when they were joined by Prince Philip for a visit to Leicester on the first date of Queen Elizabeth II’s Diamond Jubilee tour of the UK. That day was viewed as significant due to the fact that Middleton was on an outing with the Queen without Prince William in attendance.

Also on Tuesday, the Duchess of Cambridge was announced as Patron of the Foundling Museum ahead of her visit to the organization. The museum works with art and artists to transform the lives of vulnerable and marginalized young people and aligns with Middleton’s interests in the arts and supporting vulnerable families.

The Duchess will visit the Foundling Museum later on Tuesday, meeting young adults she previously met during a 2017 trip to see how the museum’s program, which helps young people get into art teaching, has affected them.

Photo Credit: Getty / Samir Hussein