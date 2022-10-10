Kate Middleton's New Video Message Marks a Momentous Occasion

Kate Middleton recently released a video to celebrate the Rugby World Cup. In the clip, she wished the Red Roses team luck before the competition kicked off in New Zealand, as Town & Country noted. But, the video was especially significant as it marked Middleton's first as the Princess of Wales.

Middleton was performing one of her duties as the patron of the Rugby Football League and the Rugby Football Union, a role that she took over from Prince Harry earlier this year. To wish the Red Roses luck, the Princess of Wales wore a red blazer from Zara and a rose brooch. She began her message by saying she'll be wishing them well as the Rugby World Cup kicks off, which the event did so on Saturday.

A special good luck message for the #RedRoses from our patron The Princess of Wales.

#TeamDream | @KensingtonRoyal pic.twitter.com/XsI5loL6U0 — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) October 7, 2022

"I had so much fun with you all at Twickenham earlier this year, and I cannot wait to see how you get on during the tournament," she says. "For many of the team, this will be the first World Cup you've played in. Congratulations on being selected for the squad. I know this will be a particularly proud moment in your career so far, and I hope you enjoy every minute. I was also delighted to hear that some of the winning squad from 2014 are back to help bring the cup home again." Middleton ended her message by wishing them luck "for the weeks ahead." She also said that she'll be setting her alarm clock early so that she can "cheer you on all the way."

As previously mentioned, this video marks a major first for Middleton. Entertainment Tonight reported that this was her first on-camera message since the death of Queen Elizabeth II. That also means that it was her first on-camera message as the Princess of Wales, the new title that she assumed once her husband, Prince William, became the direct heir to the throne and the newest Prince of Wales. William and Middleton took over the roles from Charles and Camilla, who are now the King and Queen Consort of the United Kingdom.

In addition to becoming the Prince and Princess of Wales, there was another royal title that the couple assumed upon the death of Queen Elizabeth. Now, they will also be known as the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall. The position is traditionally held by the eldest son of the reigning monarch. All of these titles are now reflected on William and Middleton's social media accounts.