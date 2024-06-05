Kate Middleton Might 'Never Come Back' to Her Royal Role After Cancer Treatment

Since Kate Middleton announced her cancer diagnosis back in March, there's been a lot of focus on when she will return to work and get back in the public eye. However, on Tuesday a source close to Middleton told Us Weekly that she "may never come back in the role that people saw her in before," no matter how he recovery goes. This person suggested that Middleton might not be able to work in the capacity that she did before, even if she heals completely.

The source said that Middleton and her team are "reevaluating what she's going to be able to take on when she comes back," and that nothing is set in stone. They added: "Her role may look very different. She's looking at what it will shape into." This echoes other reports that have avoided making an estimate for Middleton's time table. They said that the time away from the public eye has actually been very positive for Middleton, Prince William and their children – in spite of the circumstances. They noted that the time at their secluded country home has been a part of that feeling as well.

"The announcement that the royals won't be able to work as much has been unexpected, but it will allow Kate and William to spend more time together," the insider said. "They've been reconnecting as a couple and are closer than ever... They're spending a lot of time as a family there."

The source also said that Middleton's mother, Carole and her sister, Pippa "are a constant presence" at the house, and that Middleton has been keeping busy by baking and cooking when she feels able. They said: "It's one of her [favorite] activities."

For now, isolation is a necessary part of Middleton's treatment, as a different source pointed out: "She's not able to see many people because she is susceptible to getting sick and they don't want her compromised, but she's up and about." The Princess of Wales did not disclose what type of cancer she has nor how severe her case is, but she did announce that she was being treated with "preventative chemotherapy." This can wreak havoc on the immune system and the body in general. Palace spokespeople have said that they are not going to release more details on Middleton's condition and updates will be infrequent to give her as much privacy as possible.

Middleton has been extremely active in representing the royal family over the last few years – especially since stepping up to the role of heir alongside her husband. She had many patronages before her diagnosis and her work has been delegated to others where possible. If she does not ever return to work at full capacity, it could impact a lot of other peoples' work in the future.