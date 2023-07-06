Kate Middleton Makes Surprise Appearance at Wimbledon 2023

Kate Middleton may have a busy schedule, but she still fits in some time for fun. The Princess of Wales, 41, surprised fans when she arrived Tuesday morning for day two of Wimbledon 2023. The princess was seated next to her friend and tennis legend Roger Federer, as well as his wife, Mirka, on Court 18 to watch a match between Katie Boulter, the current British women's number one, and Australia's Daria Saville.



For the Tuesday outing, per ET Canada, Middleton donned a mint green and white Balmain blazer, which she paired with a white pleated skirt. Her jacket perfectly matched the umbrella she had to briefly hold up when it began to rain, per PEOPLE. Federer, who holds eight men's singles Wimbledon titles, wore a suit while his wife wore a white lace dress. The trio were photographed chatting among one another as they took in the game. PEOPLE reported that the princess is expected to be back for the finals on the last weekend of the two-week contests, though her appearance hasn't been confirmed.

(Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images)

Although Middleton Tuesday appearance came as a pleasant surprise, the royal's love for the sport is well-known. Kate is currently a patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC), and just last month, she made waves when she showed off her tennis skills against Federer during a visit to the Wimbledon Ball Boys & Girls training facility.



"To see the training and the dedication and the amount of time that is put into the training and making sure this goes well on the day for the champions who are playing at Wimbledon... Yeah it's incredible to see it behind the scenes," Middleton said in a video released amid her visit.



Middleton has been a Wimbledon regular since 2011, when she and her husband Prince William visited the annual event together for the first time. She has continued to appear at the tournament ever since and regularly begins her visits with the early round games. Last year, the royal was even joined by her oldest son, Prince George, who made his Wimbledon debut. In 2016, Middleton took over the patronage of the prestigious tennis club from the late Queen Elizabeth. As patron, Middleton hands out trophies and also wears an exclusive green and purple bow tie pin to signify her status.